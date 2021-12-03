CANTON — Poisonous lead-based paint has been banned from residential use since 1978. However, many people live in homes built before the ban, and some of those homes may still be contaminated with the dangerous toxicant.
Those with children, who are particularly vulnerable to lead-poisoning, can take advantage of the county’s Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program, which is seeking more participants.
The program, according to planning department director Jason C. Pfotenhauer, is a grant from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) aimed at eradicating lead paint from homes with children 6 years old or younger.
“It’s going great, we’re making a big difference in a lot of people’s lives. But we have the funding to do more, and we want to use the program to its full potential,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
He said people can apply through an agency in Canton called the North Country Housing Council, the number for which is 315-386-8576.
John S. Tenbusch, Planner II for the county planning department, said the application process requires proof of income and proof of homeownership — or, if you are renting, the landlord must be contacted. However, he said, once approved, there is no cost to residents.
“This is a program that allows us to improve the living situations of low-income people who have small children by removing lead from their housing unit,” Mr. Tenbusch said.
“When kids ingest peeling paint flakes, they can become contaminated with lead, which can lead to lifelong neurological and intellectual defects,” he said.
“So it’s dangerous, and important that we get lead out of houses.”
The lead-removal process, Mr. Tenbusch said, is simple.
“There are contractors that are especially trained in safe work practices for lead-removal, and basically we tent the contaminated areas off, and replace the surfaces painted with lead with a new one, such as a window or door.”
He said the primary target audience for the program is homes with children who already have elevated blood levels of lead, but that it can also help families with children who don’t have such exposure, so as to prevent it from occurring.
So far, Mr. Tenbusch said, the program has not had the level of participation the planning department had hoped for.
“The program is scheduled to end in October 2022, which is less than a year away, and we were awarded $1 million to do this, but have spent less than half of it thus far,” he said.
“I would love to see a bunch more applications so we can spend as much of this money as possible,” he said.
Mr. Tenbusch said if you are forced to leave your home during the lead-removal process, the program will pay for lodging. And it won’t be for long, he said, as the contractors are obligated to finish the project in 10 days or less.
As of now, Mr. Tenbusch said, nine households have completed lead removal, with seven underway.
