WATERTOWN — Wildlife biologists will be armed with high-powered rifles and ready to kill some crows on Tuesday when they return for the final hazing efforts of the season.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith gave the green light for wildlife biologists from Loomacres Wildlife Management, Warnerville, to use lethal means to haze the thousands of crows that roost in trees in and around Watertown.
He told the Planning Department on Thursday to instruct the city’s crow consultants to use the air rifles.
“It’s the most effective,” Mayor Smith said. “We don’t want to do it this way, but that’s what works.”
The hope is that crows will get scared off when they see their comrades get shot, fall from the trees and lay on the ground dead.
For most the winter, the crows have stayed in trees near buildings on lower Washington Street.
On Feb. 20, 18 crows were shot and killed during hazing efforts that night.
That seemed to have worked.
The crows were not seen for three nights afterward but then returned, mainly a block or two away in the neighborhood along Clinton Street and the former Mercy Hospital site.
City officials believe the crow droppings are a health hazard and causes damages buildings and property.
People are particularly irritated this winter by the shear amount of droppings that the crows are leaving behind on buildings, sidewalks and cars.
Tuesday’s harassment methods used to disperse crows will include pyrotechnics, lasers and other devices.
Several of these methods produce loud noises and flashing lights (similar to sirens and fireworks) that will frighten the birds and may be heard or observed by local residents
Previously, they’ve tried to use the same hazing methods as in past years, but the flocks of between 10,000 and 15,000 crows just don’t want to budge this winter.
After the mayor suggested killing some crows, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, came out to oppose shooting crows to scare off the remainder of the roost.
A PETA official warned not to count on getting rid of them. Crows like to be in urban settings
For years, thousands of crows have spent the night roosting in trees around the city. In 2016, 20 crows were killed by air rifles.
Residents are encouraged to provide the location, estimated size and dates and times of crow flock sightings in their neighborhoods.
Loomacres relies on this information to identify nuisance crow flocks and to target hazing efforts. The toll-free number to report crow activities is 1-800-243-1462, ext. 1. To report crow activities online, go to www.airportwildlife.com/crows.php or click on the link on the city’s home page at www.watertown-ny.gov.
The link will appear in the center of the page in the “Press Releases” column.
