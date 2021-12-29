LOWVILLE — The COVID-19 testing site at the Maple Ridge Center has longer hours and additional testing capabilities beginning today.
The new hours for testing at the 7421 East Road site are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.
Lewis County has been funding and managing the drive-through testing for residents and workers in the county at the center since August, six weeks after state funding for the service ran out.
The state Department of Health has once again taken over and expanded the hours of operation from one hour three days a week, primarily because Lewis County is consistently one of the counties with the highest COVID-19 positivity rates and has the second-lowest vaccination rate.
It is one of the 13 “new” state sites announced by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Friday.
Testing at Maple Ridge will continue to include PCR testing, which commonly takes about three days for processing, and expanded rapid test opportunities for asymptomatic individuals.
Testing is now open to anyone, not just people residing and working in the county.
To schedule an appointment, go to appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
