LOWVILLE — The statistics are disturbing — 1 in 5 young people in the U.S. are diagnosed with a mental health disorder as of 2020. The average age of onset for anxiety disorders is 6. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in children 10 to 14 years old.
To raise awareness about mental health, which is just as important as physical health, and to arm young people and the their guardians with the tools to recognize mental health disorders, the Lewis County Suicide Prevention Coalition is reading a book on the topic to children at local libraries.
The book, “Gizmo’s Pawesome Guide to Mental Health” is data-driven and evidence-informed, written to introduce mental health and wellness. It explores ways to care for an individual’s “mental health in a nonthreatening way that encourages the self-identification of warning signs,” according to the book’s promotional information. It also gives information about the use of internal and external healthy coping strategies and introduces the characteristics of trusted adults along with how to communicate with a trusted adult.
April S. Ritz, co-chair of the Lewis County Suicide Prevention Coalition, and coalition member Sierra Kempney will be facilitating the readings.
The program is recommended for children ages 5 to 10 accompanied by a trusted adult — parent, guardian or caregiver. Preregisteration is not required.
“We are providing the program to bring mental health awareness and coping skills/safety to children in our community,” Ms. Ritz said.
The readings will be done in a group setting.
“The children will have chances to interact and complete their ‘mental health plan,’” Ms. Ritz said. “We will have an emotional support dog present as well. Each child will receive their own book and stuffed animal for free.”
The personal mental health plan of action sets forth steps that the child can use daily and in a time of need that can help them avert crisis. Daily activities and coping strategies can help children when they feel sad, mad or worried.
Formed in 2013, the Lewis County Suicide Prevention Coalition is a volunteer organization that works with the community to take an active role in suicide prevention through training and coordinating resources.
The readings will be held at the following times and locations:
n 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan St.
n 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 19 at the Lyons Falls Free Library, 3918 High St.
n 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the William H. Bush Memorial Library, 5605 Whitaker Road, Martinsburg
n 1 to 2 p.m., Aug. 30 at the Beaver Falls Library, 9607 Lewis St.
