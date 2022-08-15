Readings at libraries to focus on kids’ health

LOWVILLE — The statistics are disturbing — 1 in 5 young people in the U.S. are diagnosed with a mental health disorder as of 2020. The average age of onset for anxiety disorders is 6. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in children 10 to 14 years old.

To raise awareness about mental health, which is just as important as physical health, and to arm young people and the their guardians with the tools to recognize mental health disorders, the Lewis County Suicide Prevention Coalition is reading a book on the topic to children at local libraries.

