LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Health System will hold its public Board of Managers meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will be held in person at the Lewis County Courthouse, 7660 N. State St., in the legislative board room on the second floor.
Masks are required for anyone wishing to attend, and physical distancing will be respected so seating will be limited.
Any community member who would like to make a comment in the meeting but will not be able to attend in person can email the comment to info@lcgh.net before 3 p.m. Monday to be read during the public comment section of the meeting.
