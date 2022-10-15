LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Health System Board of Managers will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the second-floor conference room at the Lewis County Courthouse, 7660 N. State St., Lowville.
The meeting will be held mostly in executive session to discuss a CSEA contract. The meeting will return to open session for action and to close the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.