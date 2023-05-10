LOWVILLE — The circle side entrance at Lewis County Health System, 7785 N State St., will be temporarily closed from Friday, May 12, until Saturday, May 20, for National Hospital and Skilled Nursing Care Week activities.
Lewis County Health System circle side entrance to close May 12-20
