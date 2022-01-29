LOWVILLE — After searching for more than a year, Lewis County Health System has a new chief operating officer in place.
Kerry Herbine started in the position this week.
“I’m really excited to be here,” Mr. Herbine told the Board of Managers during its monthly meeting Tuesday after being introduced by CEO Gerald R. Cayer. “It’s an extraordinary group of people that work here. My wife and I felt so incredibly welcomed when we visited and my expectations were high from that visit. This week has surpassed our experiences there, so my wife is so thrilled to be coming here … I will put every effort forward to help improve what is already a really solid group of people.”
Mr. Cayer also announced during the meeting that there will be a change to the operational reporting protocol.
Instead of both the hospital and nursing home managers reporting to the operating officer as with Mr. Herbine’s predecessor, Mr. Herbine will be focused exclusively on the day-to-day operations of Lewis County General Hospital, while all other areas including the nursing home, will continue reporting to Mr. Cayer.
“I think in this way we can have all of (Mr. Herbine’s) energy focused on Lewis County General Hospital,” Mr. Cayer said. “That’s all operations, so I think that will be a good way for us to move forward.”
Mr. Herbine filled the vacancy left by the November retirement of Michele A. Prince, who worked for 30 years with Lewis County Health System.
Mr. Herbine was previously the director of diagnostic services at the 235-bed Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman, Ariz., since 2011 and was also involved with the oncology center at the Kingman facility.
Prior to the medical center, Mr. Herbine was COO of Arizona’s Kids Little Smiles, a pediatric dental clinic, and worked for a number of years as a senior executive at communications companies.
Mr. Herbine has a master’s degree in health care administration from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.
