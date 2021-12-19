LOWVILLE — The break between Lewis County Health System and the Harrisville Health Clinic is complete — at least for now.
Although town of Diana leadership attempted to alter its November decision to cut ties with the Health System when its lease on the town-owned building expires at the end of December, by the time a clear offer was made early last week, the separation documentation required by the state Department of Health had already been filed and there was no going back.
The town had approached the Health System two weeks ago asking the hospital to retain its current health care providers at the community clinic — who were supported by a large number of local residents in the special meeting held on the issue last month — through an extension agreement.
According to both sides, there were a number of conversations about the length of time for an extension contract, which resulted in a compromised term of one year.
The only remaining sticking point was the town’s step after the end of the extension agreement: new negotiations with the Health System for a long-term lease on the building or sending out a request for proposals, or RFPs, to various health systems.
“I could have lived with the one year but to then, essentially, be used as they go out to this RFP process, that made absolutely no sense because we were willing to continue our investment in the community,” said Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer.
Diana Town Board member Zach Smith, who was promoted to supervisor after the official retirement of longtime Supervisor David Parow, felt good about the direction of negotiations with Mr. Cayer, and thought the issue could have been resolved down the line.
“There was a pretty good effort both from the hospital and the town,” Mr. Smith said. “We just couldn’t agree to terms, like an exact long-term end date ... I do understand what they’re saying about long-term but I feel the one-year deal could have probably got a long-term deal in place. Of course, Jerry (Cayer) and I disagreed on that but that’s okay. We won’t agree on everything.”
Mr. Cayer said he delayed sending the closure plan to the state as long as he could after asking the town to give him “something in writing ... whether it’s just an email,” to clarify their intention, but when there had been no other communication after Thursday morning that week, he submitted the plan the following Monday morning.
“I wanted to make sure it was a proposal that truly made sense from the Health System perspective as we were trying to meet the needs of the community,” Mr. Cayer said. “If it was a reasonable enough proposal that we could get behind, then I was going to hold off on the closure plan.”
The following morning, Mr. Smith did get in contact with Mr. Cayer, who reached out to the Department of Health to pause the closure plan to try one more time to keep the clinic open. But he got no response from the state.
“I think a lot has been made of that we didn’t hear back from the department before the meeting, but I think that’s way over stated,” Mr. Cayer said. “We were late in submitting the closure plan ... and then they’re getting a request from us to hold it. Sometimes I think people forget we’re still dealing with a pandemic. I feel as though the DOH has been very responsive and helpful as we’ve worked through some things at the Health System. This was not about the DOH responding or not responding.”
Mr. Smith explained the final closure to the many Diana community members who attended the Tuesday night December town board meeting.
“We told them ... we are going to move forward with the construction process, get the building up to COVID codes (for HVAC) and we are going to get the RFP out to the six providers we have chosen and ... get a community committee together to review the RFPs,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Health System began removing its equipment and supplies from the Harrisville Health Center building to get Dr. R. Brian Shambo and his team set up in time to receive patients at the Beaver River Health Center on Friday.
“As I spoke to Zach (Smith), I made it clear that we will do the best we can to serve the members of his community, but we’re going to do it 20 miles away,” Mr. Cayer said. “I have found Mr. Smith engaging, willing to talk about ideas. It’s unfortunate he wasn’t involved earlier on ... maybe we wouldn’t have landed where we did.”
Lewis County will be one of the six health systems that will receive an RFP from Diana, and Mr. Smith’s understanding is that Lewis County Health is open to returning to the clinic after renovations are complete.
“We’ll take a look at it and we’ll see if the criteria of the request is something we can do. If the RFP is about leasing a building, who knows, but if it starts to direct how we would operate the clinic then we would not go down that path,” Mr. Cayer said. “At the end of the day, we will make the decisions about who the providers are and we will make the decision about all clinic operations ... Decisions like that are made based on who we have on staff at a moment in time and what is viable.”
Lewis County Health’s decision in 2019 to replace the physician assistant who had been running the clinic for a number of years and was popular with a significant number of community members, including Supervisor Parow, without consulting the town, was one of the reasons the Diana board refused to renew the lease with the Health System.
The town board started negotiations with Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake, the current employer of the PA, in the months prior to sending the end-of-lease notification to the Health System in November.
Although Mr. Smith is concerned about the impact of the local clinic’s temporary closure on the community, especially on older adults and those without reliable transportation, he is focused on keeping the time it takes to reopen to a minimum.
“We’re working with the engineers (at GYMO in Watertown). Obviously we want to get it done as quickly as possible but with lead time with equipment, it might be hard,” Mr. Smith said. “They’re hoping to have it out to bid in early February ... so that would mean starting (construction) in March, but it’s not going to take a long time to do the work.”
While it will be difficult in the short term, Mr. Smith believes the upgrades to the building will limit the need for repairs beyond basic upkeep for the next 10 years, making it a good investment.
In addition to Lewis County Health and Clifton-Fine Hospital, the health care systems that will be asked for proposals are Carthage Area Hospital; St. Lawrence Health in Potsdam and Gouverneur; Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown; and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
