LOWVILLE — Each suicide touches the lives of about 135 people, according to a series of studies between 2016 and 2018 conducted by a group from the University of Kentucky. Anna M. Platz, deputy director of Lewis County Public Health and head of the Suicide Prevention Coalition, believes it.
Although there have not been many intentional deaths over the past 10 years in Lewis County — there have been between a low of two in 2016 and a high of nine in 2015 — the county has often had the highest or one of the highest suicide rates in the state.
Rates are calculated in three-year increments based on a population of 100,000 to ensure an even scale for all counties. The most recent available calculation according to the state’s database indicates the number of suicide deaths from 2017 to 2019 per 100,000 people was 22 for Lewis County — more than any other county outside of New York City.
“These rates are high ... but it’s worth noting that because of our small population size here in Lewis County (about 26,600) it does not take much of a change in the number of suicide deaths to change this rate. Every loss by suicide is too many, however, ours fluctuates quite a bit based on changes of just one or two deaths,” Ms. Platz told legislators in her update to county legislators for Suicide Awareness Month in the Health and Human Services Committee meeting earlier this month.
Overdose deaths are not included in suicide numbers, according to county Coroner Leanne K. Moser, unless the medical examiner determines the overdose was intentional when provided all of the relevant information available.
In 2019, there were seven people whose deaths resulted from suicide which would mean, based on the impact of 135 people each, that 945 people were touched by those deaths to various degrees.
For the people closest to those lost, Ms. Platz said in an interview that the grief is “so traumatic, so unique and impactful,” that the coalition has been focusing on supporting the survivors of suicide loss in addition to efforts to help prevent people from choosing to end their lives.
In June, the coalition launched a Suicide Bereavement Support Group — one of the first in the area — that has been drawing survivors from Herkimer, Oneida and Jefferson counties in addition to Lewis to their monthly meetings held in Lowville.
The coalition’s Traumatic Loss Team has been providing support to those who have experienced the sudden death of loved ones from suicide, drug overdoses, vehicle accidents and other unforeseen events by connecting them with the services they need and organizing facilitated small group discussions since 2018.
The group also released a four-part video series of Lewis County resident Linette J. Bush sharing her experience of losing her brother Loren L. Virkler to suicide 10 years ago and her grieving process since then in raw, emotional detail.
“I’ve been in communications with the producers of these videos... and they assured me that any time Linette became emotional they encouraged her to take a break and she said no. She said this is what we as survivors live with and other people need to hear it,” Ms. Platz told legislators.
In May, four videos focused on mental health were released this year in an effort to de-stigmatize issues like depression, bipolar, brushing upon the onset of sudden suicidal thoughts and getting help.
She shared her own story of depression in one of the videos and spoke of outreach in another along with two other community residents that told of their experiences.
With almost 53% of suicides being the result of gunshot wounds over the past 10 years in the county, the coalition has also been targeting safe gun storage and awareness building, including raffling two Wasatch 24 gun safes as a fundraiser and to encourage people to take gun safety courses.
Anyone who provided proof of completion for a gun safety course since January has had 25 raffle tickets entered in the drawing and every dollar of donations results in one ticket entered. Winning tickets will be drawn on Friday.
Next year, the coalition — which consists entirely of volunteers — will be launching the Lock and Talk suicide program pioneered in Virginia.
The program focuses on keeping “lethal means,” including everything from guns and drugs to rope and household chemicals, out of the hands of people at high risk for suicide, whomever that may be.
“There are no specific stereotypes (for people who die by suicide) but there are risk factors and protective factors. As a community we can make ourselves aware of the risk factors and warning signs,” Ms. Platz said. “If you notice someone not acting themselves or have concerns about their changes in habits or patterns, ask questions. Talk to them. Help get the support they need.”
Anyone having a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts can call 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
