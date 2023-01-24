LOWVILLE — The committee of the Lewis County Hospital Auxiliary has announced that applications are now available in the guidance offices of area schools and the human resources office at the hospital for the 2023 Molly Pitcher Lewis Memorial Awards. The scholarships are awarded to students pursuing health-related careers, with the hope that they will return to live and work in the area.
The Hospital Auxiliary sponsors the awards in memory of Mrs. Harry (Molly Pitcher) Lewis, who help establish the Lewis County Hospital. The memorial fund was founded in 1957 and the auxiliary has been providing annual scholarships since then. Applicants must be Lewis County residents, Lewis County Hospital and Nursing Home employees, or an immediate family member of a Lewis County General Hospital or Nursing Home employee.
