WATERTOWN — Lewis County reported one new COVID-19-related death Monday as the tri-county area reported 632 new virus cases over the past several days.
The death in Lewis County brings the total number of deaths reported in the county since the onset of the pandemic to 38.
Lewis County, which had not provided COVID-19 information since Wednesday, also reported 94 new infections, bringing its total to 3,840. There are 16 people in the hospital due to the virus, an increase of three from Wednesday.
Jefferson County, which similarly had not provided updated information since Wednesday, reported 342 new virus cases, bringing its total to 13,033. Twenty-one people are hospitalized, an increase of four from Wednesday. The county has experienced 128 deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 196 new virus cases since Friday, bringing its total to 14,647. There are 29 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of nine patients since Friday. The county has experienced 143 deaths.
