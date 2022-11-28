LOWVILLE — With the highest rates of suicide and obesity in the state, Lewis County will continue to focus on those issues through programs in place since 2014 and new efforts planned for the next three years.

In presentations to legislators on the Health and Human Services Committee in October and November, Public Health Director Ashley Waite shared the results of the Public Health Assessment completed this year and the Community Health Improvement Plan created to address the largest public health issues in the county until the next assessment in 2025.

