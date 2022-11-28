LOWVILLE — With the highest rates of suicide and obesity in the state, Lewis County will continue to focus on those issues through programs in place since 2014 and new efforts planned for the next three years.
In presentations to legislators on the Health and Human Services Committee in October and November, Public Health Director Ashley Waite shared the results of the Public Health Assessment completed this year and the Community Health Improvement Plan created to address the largest public health issues in the county until the next assessment in 2025.
“Obviously COVID took a big chunk of our time and delayed much of our community health improvement work. A lot of these interventions take years to fully implement and even longer to see the effect on our health indicators,” she said, noting that the most recent available data for the analysis is from 2018 and 2019.
The suicide rate in the county was 22 per 100,000 residents between 2017 and 2019, while the state average was 8.2 per 100,000 people and the goal is seven. Regionally, including Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, the average was 13.4 suicides for the same period.
To bring the rate down, youth and adult Mental Health First Aid programs will expand to include one for high schoolers, to “give them the tools to help friends when they see them struggling so they can have those hard conversations,” to bring awareness to mental health issues and help the young people build coping skills Mrs. Waite said.
New programs will focus on making sure “no one falls through the cracks” between addiction and suicide; monitoring for “suicide hot spots” like a bridge or remote location to put up signs or make access more difficult; and a “Lock and Talk” program to encourage people to keep their firearms locked up and communicate with at-risk family members.
In a separate interview, Mrs. Waite said guns are the most common method of suicide in the county.
Obesity in the county was at 38.2% of the adult population in 2018, which is more than the 37.9% regionally and 27.6% statewide. The percentage targeted by the state prevention agenda is 24.2%.
About 55.3% of adults in low-income households earning less than $25,000 in the county are reportedly obese.
Committee chair Lisa R. Virkler — who is also a nurse — and Mrs. Waite explained that people in low-income situations often do not have access to healthy foods like vegetables that tend to be more expensive than processed foods, may not be familiar with how to prepare the foods and live “from crisis to crisis” with stress, which can also contribute to obesity.
Mrs. Waite said her department will be working with health care providers and Cornell Cooperative Extension so that people who have limited access to fruits and vegetables can be given a prescription by their physicians can be used to buy produce and for training by the Extension in how to prepare produce, why they are a healthier option and why other items, “like energy drinks,” are not.
New programs in schools and getting children and their families on the same page about exercise, healthy eating and weight management will be rolled out, Mrs. Waite said. The effort to make population centers around the county more accessible for walkers and bicycle riders through the Complete Streets effort will also continue.
“The goal is to make the active choice the easiest choice for somebody to make and the most attractive choice for them to make,” she added.
The biggest surprises of the assessment, however, were the increases in adult cigarette smoking, which had been trending down for years, hospitalizations due to falls in people 65 and older and an increase in binge drinking. These issues are also targeted in the new community health plan.
Although the percent of adults smoking throughout the state decreased from 16% to about 13% from 2014 to 2018, in Lewis County, a slight decrease from 15% to 14% between 2014 and 2016 was contradicted by a jump to 18% in 2018.
To help reverse the smoking trend, Mrs. Waite’s team will be promoting the state’s free “smoker quit line” and increase awareness “that a lot of insurance covers tobacco use cessation” which, she said, does not seem to be a well-known fact.
The county was well under the state average for hospitalizations due to falls in older residents, but between 2017 and 2019 the number per 100,000 people went from 130 to about 190, reaching the state average.
To address the issue, public health with the Office for the Aging will implement “Young at Heart,” a program that attempts to increase physical activity and balance among senior citizens.
The percentage of adults who binge drink in the county has more than doubled since 2014 from 11% to about 32% in 2018.
Mrs. Waite said her team will work with health care providers to ensure alcohol screenings which include questions on binge drinking are done with patients and if issues are identified, that people are referred to CREDO for treatment.
The department will continue to support “Getting Ahead,” which is part of the Bridges Out of Poverty program that provides the resources participants need to work their way out of poverty.
The assessment was compiled by Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization using information from insurance and medical records, the U.S. Census Bureau, a county survey and the JCC Health Survey among other sources.
Mrs. Waite invited feedback from legislators about the health improvement plan ,which will be submitted to the state by the end of the year. All of the interventions chosen for the plan must be in line with state standards and the statewide health plan.
