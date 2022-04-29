The United Prevention (UP!) Coalition will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at two locations in Lewis County.
The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
UP! Coalition members will be at the Lowville Fire Department, 7637 N. State St., and the Lyons Falls Gym, 6805 McAlpine St.
