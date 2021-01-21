SYRACUSE — The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter will present an eight-part education program in February and March that looks closely at what to expect during all stages of the Alzheimer’s disease journey.
Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers will be presented virtually on consecutive Tuesdays at noon beginning Feb. 2.
“Not everyone’s caregiving journey is the same, but there are common threads and themes experienced by many,” said Katrina VanFleet, LMSW, chief program officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “By presenting the entire series at once, we can offer a comprehensive caregiver education program that maps out how to provide compassionate, high quality care at the early, middle and late stages of the disease.”
Living with Alzheimer’s for Early Stage Caregivers will be presented Feb. 2, 9 and 16.
The series continues with Living with Alzheimer’s for Middle Stage Caregivers on Feb. 23, March 2 and 9. The sessions conclude with Living with Alzheimer’s for Late Stage Caregivers on March 16 and 23.
Participation in each one-hour session is not mandatory, but recommended. Attendance is free. Register by visiting alz.org/cny or call 800-272-3900.
