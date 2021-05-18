WATERTOWN — Just like at many other businesses, staff at A New Attitude Salon and Spa met Tuesday afternoon to discuss new mask rules set to begin the next day.
The CDC issued guidance indicating that people who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks or social distance except where it is required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
The reaction has been mixed. Some people are feeling the liberation of it all. Others aren’t as quick to remove the masks. Small, local businesses seem a little more skeptical after a year of doing everything they can to simply be open — let alone enforce masks. That almost just started feeling easy to do. Or there are other businesses who cater to tourists and want to keep the masks on.
Lynne Meyer-Johnson, a stylist at A New Attitude Salon and Spa on Coffeen Street, a business that, like many others, has seen its share of challenges and battles through the pandemic, said the business is going to follow the new state guidelines as well.
They won’t ask customers if they are vaccinated so as not to violate any medical privacy laws. They plan to put a sign on the front door saying that if customers are vaccinated, they may remove their masks. The staff can do the same.
“I think there’s probably a mix of concerns,” Mrs. Johnson said. “We don’t want any trouble. I’m hopeful for those who have been vaccinated that it’s a relief for them.”
And then there are customers who are excited. There’s a large group that likes to push the sentiment that if people want to stop wearing masks in public, then they should get vaccinated. Mark Latour took the group up on its offer, getting vaccinated almost solely to be able to remove his mask.
Mr. Latour said he doesn’t like to provoke others and was never anti-masks, but he wanted to somewhat test the waters after hearing that vaccinated people such as himself could start not wearing masks in stores. So Mr. Latour went around to a few businesses maskless on Monday to see what would happen.
“No one said anything,” he said. “I walked into Kinney Drugs without a mask. Not one person said, ‘Hey, you have to put a mask on.’”
On Tuesday, Mr. Latour was in Walmart without a mask on. The store, too, adopted the CDC guidance, which for New York goes into effect on Wednesday. Stewart’s Shops did as well.
“Barring any last minute regulatory changes, @StewartsShops will allow vaccinated customers to shop mask-free effective Wednesday, May 19,” Gary Dake, the president, tweeted on Tuesday. “Our Partners will remain masked until next Monday the 24th, and until they have shown proof of vaccination.”
Many businesses are following this line of strategy. Scott Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislature, said the flower shops he owns will not require customers to wear masks. He also said they won’t ask customers to prove they are vaccinated. His employees will be required to wear masks unless they want to voluntarily prove they are vaccinated.
“In my business, we’re not policing the front door, but we are complying in the back door,” he said. “That’s how we’re approaching it.”
Mr. Latour said he did go into one store and was told to put a mask on, since the owner wanted everyone doing it, which he respects.
“I get why business owners are afraid, but people have to start living again,” he said. “People have to start accepting the fact this thing is going away. It’s still going to be out there, but the flu is out there. Cancer is out there.”
He would show his vaccination card at the front door if asked respectfully, but above all he loves that the mask restrictions are loosening, coming after wearing one everywhere since early last year. “When you walk around Watertown, you’ll see people on the side of the road walking alone with a mask on,” Mr. Latour said. “I think they have gotten so used to it. It’s part of their daily lives, like putting your shirt on.”
For others like Caroline Knecht, who worked for the government for a long time, the mask is staying on for now.
“I’m going to wear mine still because I don’t trust anything the government says,” she said. “I just think it’s better to wear your mask until all of this is over. We’re still getting cases. It’s lower, but I want to see where it goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.