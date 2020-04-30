MASSENA — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the scene, the world changed for funeral homes.
That was the word from Chad Green, owner and director of Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena and Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam during a Thursday Zoom session hosted by the funeral homes and Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Mr. Green said the pandemic changed the way public visitation and funerals could be held to avoid mass gatherings of more than 10 people.
“It’s a different kind of funeral service because of the pandemic,” he said.
Mr. Green said that, while there can be public visitation, it’s for the immediate family, and some of them may not be able to gather at the same time because of the limit on the number of people. He said the limit of 10 includes funeral staff, and some funeral homes have opted to limit the number of staff to accommodate families.
“I don’t discourage (public visitation),” he said.
To accommodate social distancing, he only has 10 chairs in the viewing room, and those are spaced out, and only one room is used and cleaned when it’s available again.
If a large family will be taking part in the public visitation, Mr. Green said he can stagger time slots so they don’t exceed the maximum of 10 individuals.
In addition, there can be no gatherings in front of the funeral home, everyone must wear a face covering and he discourages people from hugging.
“It’s their choice,” he said. “Social distancing is challenging. A lot of people are changing the way they think of services because they can’t have public visitation.”
Funerals also share the same mass gathering requirements. Mr. Green said, if the family desires a service, which would include someone leading the service, he’ll step out so the group would remain at 10 individuals and then return when the service is over.
If a family does gather at the funeral home, Mr. Green said he has an addition to the condolence book — a sheet that lists contact information in case they need to be notified.
“That’s just my precaution,” he said.
In the age when webcasting has become the norm, it’s the same for funeral homes. He said they can arrange Facebook Live services, and also have a private webcasting service since not everyone is on Facebook. One webcast had 700 views.
“They have to be given the link. I’m seeing that in funeral homes around the country,” he said.
Unless asked, the deceased person is not shown during a webcast.
“I’m very cognizant of that. Some people don’t want to see that, he said.
As long as restrictions are in place because of the coronavirus, Mr. Green said he encourages families to consider a celebration of life once the restrictions are lifted. Cremation services can be delayed, but it’s not recommended to delay casket services.
“I suggest a celebration of life or a gathering later. There are ways you can memorialize without a physical body present. I encourage that,” he said.
