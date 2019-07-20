WATERTOWN — Did you hear the roar of motorcycles in Watertown, West Leyden, Redfield or Henderson? If so, you may have witnessed the 2019 Hear the Roar ride to benefit the North Country Family Health Center.
“The event happened in the past, but this is the first ride for the Vile Vixens (motorcycle club) to host,” said club president Shannon Newberry. “It’s a really good cause, they’re giving money back to families who need gas money, diapers, medications.”
All proceeds from the event, held July 20, went to the unmet needs program of the North Country Family Health Center which operates in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Family health representative April Fallon said protocol for the program includes insurance verification and identifying other programs with assistance available.
“For example, if a family is referred to a specialist in Syracuse or Rochester and they don’t have the means to put gas in their car to go, then we take the money from the unmet needs program,” said Mrs. Fallon.
Erin Coyer, vice president of the Vile Vixens, said it was important for her club to incorporate all areas served by the health center into the ride.
Dennis Tebo traveled from St. Lawrence County for the event. “I came to support a good cause and I like to ride,” he said. “Little hotter than I’d like, but it’s not raining.”
Because of the heat, humidity, and length of the ride, Steven Pechey of Crossman Towing, LLC, provided a chase truck in case of breakdown and need for air conditioning.
“I volunteered to help the community. The Vile Vixens are doing a great thing here and I wanted to help,” said Mr. Pechey.
Other sponsors for the event included A-1 Designs, Cabanabay Tanning, The Plaque Shaque, Texas Roadhouse and Patchen Contracting. After the ride participants gathered at the Ramada Inn in Watertown for a party.
“We (North Country Family Health Center) want to thank the Vile Vixens for organizing the ride and choosing us as the benefactor,“ said Mrs. Fallon. “We provide care for all ages and it means a lot to our families who can’t afford services, and certain needs, for a variety of reasons.”
