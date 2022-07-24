WATERTOWN — North Country Family Health Center family nurse practitioner Anna Belle Hyde was recently recognized with the 2022 HPV Honoree, Most Improved Award, for achieving the largest increase in HPV vaccination coverage in the north country.
The award, issued by the New York State HPV Coalition, the state Department of Health, and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, was developed to recognize health care professionals across the state who have excelled in increasing HPV vaccination rates in youth.
Ms. Hyde, who has worked at North Country Family Health since 1992 and is part of both the H.T. Wiley Intermediate School and Case Middle School-based health centers, received the award for her work with patients enrolled in the health center at Wiley.
“It’s very humbling,” she said. “I look at it this way, I am getting recognized for doing my job, which is helping families and patients that are in the school-age range. It’s really nice to be recognized for your work.”
About 14 million people, including teens, become infected with the human papillomavirus each year, and HPV infection is known to cause six different types of cancer. The HPV vaccine prevents the development of more than 90% of these cancers, making it one of only two vaccines that prevent cancer, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adolescents receive two doses of the HPV vaccine when they are 11 or 12 years old.
The vaccine series is two doses for children younger than 15 and three doses for those 15 and older. The vaccine series can be administered to children starting at age 9 and has the potential to help prevent more than 34,000 cases of HPV-related cancers in men and women each year.
According to the New York State HPV Coalition, at least 30% of adolescents in New York are not fully vaccinated against HPV. Some of the reasons are due to misinformation, the lack of a strong provider recommendation, and the HPV vaccine not being required for school entry like other adolescent immunizations. Ms. Hyde said that she will continue to advocate for the HPV vaccine as well as for others.
According to the New York Health Foundation, the 2020 coverage rate in the county with the lowest rate, Jefferson, was less than one-quarter as high as the county with the highest rate, Cortland — 9.9% compared to 40.8%. Ms. Hyde noted that the vaccine is safe and effective, and encourages families to get their kids vaccinated as early as they can.
“The vaccine is incredibly important because it’s really based on trying to prevent people from getting cancer when they’re older,” Ms. Hyde said. “The reason we give it so early in kids is because we want them to be protected before they become sexually active. And I firmly believe it’s really important to be able to protect our children in the future because pretty much everybody’s gonna be having sex at some point. And whether they take precautions or not, this is something that’s a no-brainer; it really is. It’s important to protect our future.”
