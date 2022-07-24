Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.