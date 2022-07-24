Nurse recognized for efforts to vaccinate against HPV

Family nurse practitioner Anna Belle Hyde. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — North Country Family Health Center family nurse practitioner Anna Belle Hyde was recently recognized with the 2022 HPV Honoree, Most Improved Award, for achieving the largest increase in HPV vaccination coverage in the north country.

The award, issued by the New York State HPV Coalition, the state Department of Health, and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, was developed to recognize health care professionals across the state who have excelled in increasing HPV vaccination rates in youth.

