GLENFIELD — Local amateur photographer Kim Rotondi has been submitting her photos to Jones Soda Co. for over 10 years to have them featured on the bottle labels, which she collects. This year, the company put out a prompt on its social media accounts asking for submissions of positive messages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally from Oneida County, Mrs. Rotondi moved to Lewis County about seven years ago when she accepted a job as a special education teacher at BOCES. Already working from home and able to take the time to drive around Lowville, Mrs. Rotondi, 33, went in search of positive local messages, finding two to submit to the company: one of the inspirational message on the Town Hall Theatre, “Be Kind, Be Safe, Be Hopeful,” and the other a hand painted sign thanking all essential workers.
After seeing the photos, a graphic designer from Jones Soda, a company known for its collectible bottle labels, reached out to her asking if they could make slight edits to the photos and if the company could print her work on 40,000 bottles of Jones’ Cream Soda.
“I have a stack of labels that I’ve gotten published over the years, but it’s different this time, it’s exciting to know that it’s my little positive input,” Mrs. Rotondi said. “To have our community highlighted during a time that I know that it’s been so stressful, I think that’s really neat.”
Using inspirational artwork on their labels is a new initiative Jones Soda is launching called “Messages of Hope” bottles in an effort to help spread hope and inspiration during this time. According to Maisie Antoniello, VP of marketing at Jones Soda, the company started looking into the different pictures and posts of positivity being shared across various social media platforms, and the idea to showcase this positivity snowballed into the initiative it is today.
Jones Soda, based in Seattle, Wash., was developed in 1995 and introduced in 1996 with six flavors: Orange, Cherry, Lemon Lime, Strawberry Lime, Raspberry, Grape in 12-ounce glass bottles, with the first labels featuring artwork by photographer Victor John Penner.
According to its website, to the company’s pleasant surprise, shortly after hitting the market, Jones fans began sending in their own photos for use on labels. Since then, millions of photos have been submitted to the company for use on its labels. Customers and fans of the soda can also submit fortunes to be printed under the lids of the bottles.
“One of our big points of difference is our labels, we feel that our labels are sort of a canvas for consumer expression,” Ms. Antoniello said. “We can work to channel what our consumers are doing.”
Mrs. Rotondi discovered Jones Soda in college while visiting a friend in Potsdam and finding it in one of the small delis in the college town. Intrigued by the idea of sending in photos, she started submitting and has continued through the years.
Thanks to the support of her family, Mrs. Rotondi said she has a whole group of people who look out for bottles featuring her photos. While it has sometimes been hard in the past to find a bottle with her photo on it, with this launch of 40,000 across the nation, she is hopeful it will be easier to find them this time around.
“We really liked that Kim captured what people were doing,” Ms. Antoniello said. “I think a lot of us across the country, there are different venues that were putting those messages out there with what they had, I think there was something about them that felt like whatever city you were in, you could relate to that.”
Jones Soda can be found in large retailers across the United States like Walmart, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Stewart’s and Barnes & Noble. According to Ms. Antoniello, the bottles will hit the market in July, with the special labels being placed on the company’s cream soda flavor — one of its top sellers.
Mrs. Rotondi said she is excited for the launch of the bottles and having her images spread some positivity across the nation. “It’s my own little contribution to try to help myself and those around me see some of the positives during a difficult time,” she said.
“Lowville is going to be on 40,000 bottles all over the United States and Canada. Our message of hope is going to be reaching all those other people, I think that’s really fantastic.”
