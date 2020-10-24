POTSDAM — Research shows that the number of people who have had their annual health screenings this year is down significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Missed screenings could lead to delays in discovering cancer and a higher rate of death.
St. Lawrence Health System’s Center for Cancer Care Medical Director and Medical Oncologist Deepjot Singh, encourages local residents to ask their primary care providers about cancer screening.
“Our health system offers screening exams for different types of cancer, including mammograms for breast cancer, low-dose CT scans for lung cancer, colonoscopy for colorectal cancer, prostate exams, and skin cancer exams,” Dr. Singh said. “Delaying recommended cancer screenings may result in missed early-stage cancers that aren’t caught until they’re already more advanced, and potentially more difficult to treat.”
SLHS’s specialized equipment includes 128-slice CT scanners featuring the newest low-dose technology available for minimizing exposure to radiation, and both 1.5 and 3 Tesla open bore high field MRIs. In addition, 3D mammography is available at all four locations.
St. Lawrence Health System has multiple sites where high-technology screening services are available so patients can schedule their procedure where it is most convenient for them.
— ABVS (automated breast volume scanner) Ultrasound at Canton-Potsdam Hospital; E.J. Noble Professional Building.
— CT Scan at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital, Massena Hospital
— Mammography or Mammogram at Canton-Potsdam Hospital; E.J. Noble Professional Building; Gouverneur Hospital, Massena Hospital
— MRI at Canton-Potsdam Hospital; E.J. Noble Professional Building; Gouverneur Hospital; Massena Hospital
— Nuclear Medicine Imaging at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Massena Hospital
— PET/CT Scan at Canton-Potsdam Hospital
— Ultrasound Imaging at Canton-Potsdam Hospital; E.J. Noble Professional Building; Gouverneur Hospital; Massena Hospital
— X-Rays at Canton-Potsdam Hospital; Helen Snell Cheel Medical Building, Potsdam; E.J. Noble Professional Building, Canton; Gouverneur Hospital; Massena Hospital
To learn about early detection guidelines, please visit stlawrencehealthsystem.org/cancer-center.
