Local volunteers and blood donors needed for busy disaster season

SYRACUSE — Many weather experts predict a destructive wildfire and hurricane season this year. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood and platelet donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.
“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Kevin Coffey, Regional Chief Executive Officer, Eastern New York. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”
Shelter Volunteers And Health Professionals Needed
The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters. Both entry- and supervisory-level opportunities are available.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. They have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available. If an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right.
After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters. However, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is particularly high. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.
Disaster Action Team Member
Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. If team-oriented and want to help a neighbor, the DAT responder may be just the thing.
Last year, the Eastern New York Region provided immediate emergency assistance to 1,360 families after nearly 700 home fires and other disasters.
If people want to make a difference and are interested in helping the community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, visit redcross.org/volunteer
Blood And Platelet Donors Needed
Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also impact the nation’s blood supply. On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely. Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free four-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Aug. 31, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Avenue, Central Square
Aug. 20, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Volney FD, 3002 Route 3, Fulton
Aug. 25, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Granby Community Center, 812 County Route 8, Fulton
Aug. 25, 1 to 6 p.m., Holy Trinity Parish, 300 Buffalo St., Fulton
Aug. 25, 1 to 5:30 p.m., United Baptist Church Scriba, 5111 NY 104, Oswego
Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oswego American Legion, 69 W. Bridge St., Oswego
Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lycoming Methodist Church, 174 Miner Road, Oswego
Aug. 31, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., State University of New York Oswego, 142 Campus Center Drive Center, Oswego
Aug. 27, 1 to 6 p.m., Pulaski Wesleyan Church, 4591 Route 11, Pulaski
