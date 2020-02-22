CARTHAGE — About 100 people came to hear local cardiologist Dr. Mirza Ashraf talk about the causes, prevention and treatment of heart disease on Wednesday at the Elks Lodge.
As part of its Community Engagement Series, Carthage Area Hospital hosts the annual Heart Luncheon each February — National Heart Month.
As attendees ate a complimentary heart healthy lunch of vegetable lasagna, chickpea salad, dinner roll and gingerbread tea cake, Dr. Ashraf pointed out how to not become a statistic of the No. 1 cause of death worldwide — cardiovascular disease. “Nearly half of Americans have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoke or diabetes,” said the doctor. “These are some of the leading risk factors for heart disease, these are often either preventable or modifiable risk factors that we can all work to reduce.”
Dr. Ashraf said although new ways to treat existing heart disease are being found, we need to focus on prevention.
“It requires efforts from more than just the medical community, but from communities and government as well,” said Dr. Ashcraft, the Carthage Area Hospital medical director. “Saving our heart is a problem we all want to solve together.”
He discussed how heart disease — conditions that affect the heart and/or blood vessels — is caused including excess weight and lack of exercise. In addition, he noted high cholesterol causes a narrowing of the blood vessels and that diabetes damages blood vessels making them thicker and less elastic.
While discussing the symptoms of a heart attack, Gary Wood spoke of his experience.
“It’s terrible,” Mr. Wood said of the pain, indicating it could radiate from anywhere in the chest not just over the heart. “When the pain starts don’t reach for the Tums, call 911.”
Dr. Ashraf said symptoms of a heart attack include a prolonged crushing chest pain which can radiate to the neck or upper back. Symptoms can also include a sensation of heartburn especially in women, sweating, shortness of breath, dizziness and fainting.
The cardiologist spoke of heart health procedures including balloon angioplasties and stents to open arteries, bypass surgery used when all three blood vessels of the heart are clogged.
“Procedures do not fix a damaged heart,” Dr. Ashraf said. “The good news is heart disease can be prevented or controlled. Prevention includes lifestyle changes and sometimes medication prescribed by a doctor.”
He pointed out there are many medications available today that he did not have access to when he began in cardiology.
In addition, he said studies have shown a “Mediterranean diet supplemented with a daily serving of mixed nuts resulted in 30 percent reduction in the incidence of cardiovascular disease, including 46 percent reduction in stroke.”
Discussing the diagnosis of coronary artery disease, Dr. Ashraf said an electrocardiogram can show an enlarged heart, atrial fibrillation or past heart attacks. He explained results of stress tests — treadmill or nuclear can signify heart disease and blockages can be diagnosed by coronary angiogram with stents used to open the artery. A fairly new process, calcium scoring, can point out the risk of developing heart disease.
“Cardiac CT for Calcium scoring is based on the identification of high density material in the coronary arteries on a non-contrast CT scan,” the doctor explained. “Once the location of coronary calcium is identified, a CT scan on automated program is used to compute a calcium score.”
In conclusion, Dr. Ashraf told those in attendance to prevent heart disease they should lose weight, develop a more plant-based — Mediterranean diet with the addition of nuts. He cautioned to know and keep in normal range for blood pressure at 130/80; A1c below 6.5; cholesterol below 70. If diagnosed with diabetes or high cholesterol, patients should regulate their medication under a doctor’s care to keep these diseases in check.
Following Dr. Ashraf’s talk, hospital pharmacist, Dr. Christopher Bradley spoke about smoking cessation including information on the hospital’s latest tobacco cessation monthly workshops.
Dr. Bradley spoke of the components which make up cigarettes — more than 7,000 chemicals including arsenic, methane, cadmium, butane and of course nicotine.
The pharmacist pointed out tobacco cessation requires behavioral change and that less than 5 percent of people who quit without assistance are successful for more than a year.
Through the free tobacco cessation workshops, which meet from 5 to 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the main campus on West Street, Dr. Bradley tailors an individual strategy for quitting smoking.
Dr. Bradley discussed how pharmacotherapy can help smokers quit, including nicotine gum, nicotine patches and prescribed nasal sprays, inhalers and oral medications.
The speaker also touched upon the dangers of vaping.
To learn more or to sign up for the smoking cessation workshop, ca;; 315-519-5549; email cbradley@cahny.org or log onto carthagehospital.com/quittobacco.
Prior to Dr. Ashraf’s talk, David Gunderson spoke about the Blue Zone project the hospital has been incorporating into its programs over the past six months. Blue zone areas are pockets of the world where people live longer and have better lives. Mr. Gunderson, the hospital’s Care Management Program-Health Home Program Manager, said commonalities of these areas are people walk more, have faith, friendships, drink wine with dinner and have a 95 percent or more plant-based diet.
“We need to learn more from this population to live longer, healthier lives,” he said. “A healthy long life is 80 percent choice — only 20 percent genetic.”
To reinforce this idea, the May Community Engagement Series will feature information about and a meal from the Mesoamerican diet which focuses on Costa Rica, where one of the Blue Zones are located.
Mr. Gunderson also announced that a community garden was in the works to be located at Carthage Park utilizing the former tennis courts.
The Heart Luncheon also included an expert panel consisting of nutritionist and diabetes educator, Carly Draper; physical therapist, Dr. Cheryl Tousant, and clinical pharmacist, Dr. Christopher Bradley along with Dr. Ashraf to answer questions from those in attendance.
The hospital’s Community Engagement Series, established in 2017, is a way for the public to connect with providers in a casual setting where people can comfortably ask questions and engage more completely with clinicians.
