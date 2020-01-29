CLAYTON — In the fall of 2007, at just 5 years old, Murielle Fedorko was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer that affects white blood cells and is seen in fewer than 200,000 U.S. cases per year.
On Tuesday morning, Ms. Fedorko stood behind a podium bearing a blue and white Make-A-Wish Central New York sign in Clayton’s 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel and told her story to the gathered crowd, from diagnosis to the granting of her wish and the years that followed.
The crowd, gathered to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Make-A-Wish Central New York and the work the organization has done in that time, listened intently as Ms. Fedorko shared how the organization had impacted her family.
“I am truly honored to finally have the chance to say thank you to everyone who made my wish come true,” she said. “During my time in chemo, my family and I were approached by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, who offered me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity made possible by volunteers and donors such as yourselves.”
Ms. Fedorko’s wish, to go to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., to see Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, was granted by the organization in 2009.
When the family arrived in Orlando, they were introduced to the Give Kids the World Village, a unique resort reserved for families like the Fedorkos. Give Kids the World is Make-A-Wish’s partner for Disney wishes, which remain the most popular wishes — although Elsa has now surpassed Mickey in terms of requests to meet.
“Despite my determination to wish myself a brand new pet horse, my family guided me towards a wish that would be memorable and enjoyable for the entire family: an all-expenses paid trip to Disney World,” Ms. Fedorko said. “While I was upset about the horse debacle, I soon came to realize how special the trip to Disney World really was.”
Each child who visits the resort is given a special star in the Castle of Miracles that will remain there indefinitely. Ms. Fedorko’s star, Star 30, located in Row 7 Section Banner 7A, is still there today.
Now a senior at Sackets Harbor Central School, the 17-year-old has since been declared a cancer survivor. Valedictorian of her class, she will move on to Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, following graduation to study life sciences and eventually pursue medicine.
Make-A-Wish Central New York was founded in 1985 and has since granted the wishes of 1,900 children with critical illnesses throughout a 15-county region of Central New York, which includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
“We have reached this milestone because of the caring communities in which we live and the extraordinary people, including more than 250 volunteers, countless donors, corporate partners, our board of trustees, the very small but mighty staff, and most especially the children we serve,” said Diane Kuppermann, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central New York.
Tuesday’s Clayton venue was chosen because it plays host each year to the 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run, which in just a few years has had a major impact on helping the organization say yes to the wishes of children in the north country.
According to Ms. Fedorko, the impact of Make-A-Wish to her is everlasting.
“They’re memories that even if I wanted to, and I don’t want to get rid of them, but I couldn’t because they’re just so stuck in my memory and it was giving me the best chance and the best opportunity out of something that wasn’t so great,” she said. “They’re a great foundation and they really do mean the best for people who don’t have the best.”
The resort she visited left such an impact on the young Ms. Fedorko and her family that they returned a few years later, this time as volunteers.
“Our volunteers are the face of Make-A-Wish to our wish families and we couldn’t do it without their incredible dedication,” Mrs. Kuppermann said. “These people represent our heroes, superheroes to us, who use their own incredible gifts and resources to make wishes come true.”
Looking forward to the future, Make-A-Wish Central New York currently has more than 150 medically eligible children in its pipeline awaiting wish fulfillment, with 15 of them from right here in the north country.
“I assure you that we are 100 percent dedicated to ensuring that the wishes of every medically eligible child will come true,” Mrs. Kuppermann said. “While our stories are a mix of happy and sad endings, it is absolutely true that we are about hope and healing and the power of a wish.”
Along with remarks from Mrs. Kuppermann and Ms. Fedorko, the event featured Benny Fairchild, a wish-granting volunteer of seven years, speaking about the experience of wish granting, and Nolan Ferris, who became involved with Make-A-Wish 19 years ago, talking about the 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run, set to take place in the summer.
“Make-A-Wish is always looking for volunteers and if you have it in you to give a few hours a month to become a volunteer, I would highly, highly, highly recommend it,” Mr. Fairchild said.
The day’s celebration concluded with a blue and white Make-A-Wish birthday cake and other sweet treats provided by Kathleen Dibble, whose son Josh, now 28, has a rare genetic liver disease known as Wilson’s Disease and whose wish to attend a modeling competition in Los Angeles was granted soon after he turned 16 — which ended up landing him a contract in New York City.
“To hear about one’s experience is truly something, but to live the wish itself is an unforgettable memory,” Ms. Fedorko said. “Thank you, Make-A-Wish, and I look forward to another 35 years of miracles.”
To learn more about Make-A-Wish Central New York, visit cny.wish.org or call (315) 475-9474.
