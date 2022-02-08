ELLISBURG — In December 2020, while the world was trying to come to terms with the COVID-19 pandemic, Jada R. Ormsby was coming to terms with something even more difficult to grasp — she had been told by doctors that her daughter would be lucky if her heart were able to last her three more years. After looking over everything, a cardiologist said even that estimate may have been generous.
A little over a year later, Adeline Rose, now 8, is on full palliative care, which began in March. Palliative care is aimed at optimizing quality of life and mitigating suffering for those with serious and complex illnesses. Born with a host of congenital heart defects, including tetralogy of fallot, a rare condition caused by a combination of four heart defects that are present at birth, as well as pulmonary atresia, ventricular and atrial septal defects and more; and lung issues like bronchiolitis obliterans and chronic respiratory failure, Adeline has dealt with much in her young life. There’s also a chromosomal deletion affecting her. In addition to the medications to keep everything as stable as can be, Adeline is now on methadone as comfort medication.
She’s had two open heart surgeries and her doctors have said her heart is rare and they’ve never seen anything quite like her lungs. Too ill to be a viable transplant candidate, the name of the game for Adeline now is comfort care, as there’s nothing more to be done for her medically.
“They just said that’s it,” Jada said. “Every now and then I would have a moment, but my brain was always gearing up for the next procedure, surgery or medication, all the referrals — I was always thinking about the next thing. And then when I get told there’s nothing left to do, my brain is like, ‘what do I do now?’”
According to Jada, it was discovered over the last six months that Adeline no longer has the lung capacity for machines so she’s back to five liters of oxygen on tanks, which her mom said is kind of a pain because she has to pack the car full of tanks when they go somewhere, but luckily most of her appointments are telehealth visits.
Parts of her lungs don’t fully inflate and Adeline is consistently losing lung capacity. A slow progression, Jada said the family will have time to see it coming and if her heart doesn’t go first, she knows the deterioration of Adeline’s lungs will be particularly traumatic.
“It’s already traumatic, her lungs are basically comparable to someone with Stage 4 COPD, so that’s the road we’re headed towards basically, and there’ll be a point where she’ll either have to have her BiPAP on all the time or they want to trach her — I told them no,” Jada said. “She didn’t have the strength to speak over it, so that would be taking away the only thing she has that’s a little bit of her — to eat, talk, sing. I said if you trach her, I guarantee I’m signing her death certificate the following week. I think she’ll give up — I’m not going to take that from her.”
In order to accomplish the goal of making the remainder of Adeline’s life as comfortable for her as possible, a GoFundMe campaign was started in her honor last year. The money raised was used to upgrade her grandmother Paula M. Burley’s house to accommodate Adeline’s needs before she and her mother moved in, including a ramp for Adeline’s wheelchair, as well as a downstairs bedroom and bathroom update. Adeline loves living full-time at her grandmother’s house now, always close to her family.
According to Jada, doctors have a feeling Adeline may be put on Hospice sometime this year. The next step in this journey will be to make sure Adeline understands what is happening with her health. She is currently seeing a palliative care psychologist, which should help, and always wants to play with the little hospital setup while there — so much so that she received one of her own for her birthday. According to her mom, if you listen to her while she’s playing with it, you can hear her acting out things she’s been through with the dolls in the play hospital and saying things to them that Jada has said to her.
“I know I’m going to tell her, I’ve never not prepared her for the hard things,” Jada said. “It’s not just one conversation, it’s little ones here or there. It’s just like how do you have that conversation with an 8-year old?”
Deep down, she believes Adeline’s cousin and best friend, Penelope Q. Ray, already knows as she is a sensitive child and very close with Adeline, being that they’re the same age and together as much as possible. Knowing she is different to other children, the latest thing Adeline has discussed with her mom is wanting to return to Disney, where they went with the Make-A-Wish Foundation when she was 3.
Unfortunately, it’s not safe for her to fly anymore, so Jada had to tell her this and explain that over the years, her heart and lungs have gotten sicker, to which Adeline replied with, “What about when they get better?”
She then had to tell her that they unfortunately won’t be getting better. Not wanting to leave her without hope of going anywhere again, she added that they can always drive somewhere, packing her oxygen tanks with them.
Things get harder when Adeline says things like “when I’m a grown up,” but in reading up on things of that nature and speaking with a psychologist, she found that the reason Adeline says things like that may be because she knows what is happening and is trying to comfort those around her.
For the most part, Jada said Adeline is still a very happy child and rarely complains. She enjoys things like Disney movies, makeup, party packs from Taco Bell, cute animals and so much more. In the summer Adeline likes to be outside in the hot tub, which they turn down until it’s like bathwater, sit around the fire, and use her swing set when she can be wheeled over because she can’t walk that far. She sometimes pushes her limits, but overall she’s self aware and self regulating, in bed approximately 85% of the day now.
Adeline and Penelope, the best of friends, spent their time on a recent Friday enjoying each other’s company, watching the newest Disney movie they’re currently obsessed with: Encanto, and singing along.
Through the power of social media, people near and far stayed updated on Adeline’s journey, with Jada posting periodic updates. When it all became too much, she got rid of her accounts and just recently started up a new one.
“Last year was a hard year for me to kind of navigate with the move and just adjusting and trying to sort out my feelings,” Jada said. “I started an Instagram months ago basically focusing on her and her good days.”
The account can be found under guys.im.fine_, where followers can keep track of what Adeline is up to and see her enjoying her life. Speaking of following what Adeline gets up to, a model/influencer named Dana Patterson that Jada originally discovered through TikTok under the name danaisabellaaa, who Adeline always says is so pretty, kept up with the makeup lover and connected with Jada and Adeline after being tagged on an Instagram post showing Adeline doing her makeup.
She and Jada messaged back and forth, and Dana eventually mailed Adeline a huge care package of makeup, which the young aspiring beauty guru absolutely loved and keeps on her vanity when she’s not putting some of it on.
Over the holiday season, Adeline had a good Halloween, dressing as Supergirl and trick or treating at the IHC Trunk or Treat for 20 minutes on a Saturday, and a fun Christmas where she received many presents — one of which was a silver lab puppy named Myah, which she affectionately refers to as Snuggle Puppy and naps with constantly. The family’s other dogs Nora and Sawyer love Adeline too, with Nora becoming a protective mother hen around her. Once the Festival of Trees took place in Watertown, the person who won the bidding for a pink, Minnie Mouse-themed display donated the tree and all that came with it, including a vanity now set up in her bedroom, to Adeline.
Because Adeline has never been to a slumber party, and couldn’t handle an actual one, Jada is planning a slumber party-themed party for her that will last for a few hours on March 26. She said she’ll clear the living room out and find a way to make a canopy and they can do all the girly stuff. The color scheme will be pastel rainbow and all the girls invited, which will of course include Penelope, will have matching pajamas, slippers and little sleep masks.
“We were watching something and I think she saw girls having a sleepover and they’re her age, so she said she wanted to have a sleepover too. I was like, ‘You know what? I think we can make that happen,” Jada said. “It’s gonna be big and obnoxious and it’s gonna try to fit every slumber party that she’s missed and she won’t get to have.”
With the time they all have left together, however long it may end up being, one thing is for sure: those who love Adeline will continue to do their best to make every day count, to give her all they can to keep a smile on her face for as long as possible.
Beautiful Children!
