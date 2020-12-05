MALONE — While the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic puts strain and financial pressures on health care organizations across the country, Alice Hyde Medical Center is facing a $1.4 million deficit to end its 2020 fiscal year, facility officials have announced.
Since the end of its fiscal year on Sept. 30, Alice Hyde posted $95.3 million in revenue and $96.7 million in operating expenses, causing a $1.4 million loss. The organization’s revenue included more than $10 million in federal stimulus dollars through the CARES Act, Alice Hyde Chief Financial Officer Christopher Hickey said.
This has helped soften the blow of the novel coronavirus pandemic’s negative financial impact on the facility, he added. Alice Hyde’s expenses grew at a rate of about 3% from the previous fiscal year, but patient revenue grew by less than 2%, Hickey said.
Hickey noted, had there been no stimulus funding, the facility would have lost almost $12 million, adding, “that would have been devastating for the organization.
“The hospital, until recently, was lucky and did not have a substantial amount of cases during the 2020 fiscal year,” Hickey said Tuesday. Yet in preparation for COVID-19 cases, the facility still “incurred a significant amount of pandemic operating expenses,” Hickey added. The deficit is due to “a combination of COVID-19 preparation and lost revenue.”
Hickey said Tuesday that Alice Hyde, like many health facilities, have been met with pressure by the COVID-19 crisis because elective and non-essential medical procedures were either delayed or temporarily suspended earlier this year, through a mandate by the state. Decrease in patient revenue has consistently afflicted the organization through the pandemic, he added. At the peak of the pandemic’s initial wave that afflicted the country in April and May, “Alice Hyde’s monthly patient revenue was missing budget targets by millions of dollars per month.”
Although there was some improvement over the summer, the pandemic’s second wave is throwing another punch and “driving volumes down once again.”
At the end of the 2020 fiscal year on Sept. 30, there were 1,250 inpatient discharges, 11,992 Emergency Department visits, 222 births, 1,983 surgical procedures and 183,408 patient visits at Alice Hyde Medical Center’s on- and off-campus facilities, officials said.
Alice Hyde’s expenses were at about $2.3 million below its budget projections for the year. This was born from a mix of temporary employee furloughs and a reduction in leaders’ base pay and benefits, officials said. Despite this, Alice Hyde has added providers to its primary care team, as well as specialty providers in General Surgery, Gastroenterology and Urology service lines, according to a facility press release.
“These past twelve months have been enormously challenging, but every member of the Alice Hyde family has shown their commitment to our community and each other every single day,” Alice Hyde President Michelle LeBeau said in a prepared statement.
