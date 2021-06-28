Mammography van to visit Parish

PARISH - Upstate University Hospital Mammography Van will visit the Parish Public Library at 3 Church St. in Parish on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The screenings will be available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for women who have scheduled an appointment.
To schedule an appointment for a mammogram on the van, women should call 315-464-2582. Appointments can also be requested online at: http://www.upstate.edu/mobile-mammography/
To be eligible for a mammogram on the van, women should be 40 years and older; not have had a mammogram in the past 12 months; and not be experiencing breast problems.
The van, supported with funds from Health Research Inc, and the New York State Department of Health grant, is part of Gov. Cuomo’s “Get Screened, No Excuses” Breast Cancer Initiative, which aims to remove obstacles to breast cancer screening for women in New York. The most current data (2018) show 82.1% of eligible New York women are getting a screening mammography, a slight increase from the 80.3% of women in 2017. The governor’s initiative is to increase screening rates by 10 percent over the next five years.
The mammography van spans 45-feet and is equipped with a state-of-the art 3D digital mammogram system, private exam and dressing room and a waiting room.
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, affecting one in eight women. It’s also one of the most treatable cancers when detected early. Mammograms—x-rays of the breasts—are the most effective screening procedure for the early signs of breast cancer.
