CARTHAGE — A 30-year-old has been charged with reckless endangerment after he allegedly cut the oxygen line from the Carthage Area Hospital.
Shaun M. Bohn, of 310 S. James St., was charged by village police Thursday with first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespassing.
At about 4:50 p.m. on March 19, Mr. Bohn allegedly shut off the oxygen supply to the hospital, creating a grave risk of death to two patients inside, according to village police. Mr. Bohn allegedly gained access to the oxygen tanks by breaking two padlocks that kept a fence around them locked.
Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber said Mr. Bohn was involved in an altercation at the hospital the day before he allegedly cut the oxygen off; however, he could only speculate on the motive for the alleged act. He said an alarm immediately sounded and the oxygen was turned back on within minutes.
The hospital issued the following statement on Friday.
“Safety measures are in place to protect our patients from many threats,” it said. “Fortunately, our staff responded quickly to the threat and notified law enforcement while mitigating the risk to our patients and the facility. We are proud of our staff and grateful for law enforcement actions.”
Mr. Bohn was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and issued tickets to appear in Village Court.
