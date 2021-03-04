March is Poison Prevention Month

OSWEGO - Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow declared the month of March, Poison Prevention Month. During the month, the Children’s Board of Oswego strives to help raise awareness for poison prevention and risk of being poisoned by household products, medicines and more.

The Children’s Board will hand out magnets and posters to children in Oswego County.

For more information about poison prevention, visit www.upstatepoison.org or call 1-800-222-1222.

For more information about The Children’s Board of Oswego; visit www.oswegochildrensboard.com or visit on Facebook “Children’s Board OF Oswego, NY”.

