WATERTOWN — Summertime is usually a time to unwind, but some students decided to use the season to further expand their education.
Twenty students in grades eight through 12 were accepted into the three-day Medical Academy of Science and Health (MASH) summer camp that kicked off this week at Samaritan Medical Center.
Run by the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization in collaboration with five regional hospitals and SUNY Jefferson, the camp allows students to explore the health care industry by participating in hands-on activities. Students will also learn the educational requirements, skills and typical job duties of specific health care professions.
Lisa Storey, HR Manager for Samaritan Medical Center, said the camp allows students to understand the various careers that fall under the medical field umbrella.
“Often times, students come in and they have a very small view of what they want to do in health care,” Ms. Storey said. “This actually opens their eyes to a lot of opportunities. It gives them a lot of exploration in a fun, interactive, hands-on way.”
On July 18, MASH students were given a tour of a LifeNet medical helicopter by its crew to show them an alternative medical profession from being in a hospital setting. Each helicopter is equipped with a pilot, LifeNet nurse and LifeNet paramedic. As opposed to a traditional paramedic and nurse, the crew explained they both have the same skill-level and training, in case something were to go wrong while in the air.
Students will also have the opportunity to learn about emergency medical services as another health profession outside of the hospital.
Regardless of the students’ placement, members of FDRHPO said each day will provide thought-provoking exercises and real-life experiences.
Zachary Miller, 12th-grade participant, said he’s always had interest in the medical field, and the camp helped him hone in on a specific career.
“I shadowed an RN, and following her around and being able to see her interact with the patients and helping people, it made me realize that is what I want to do. This is awesome,” Mr. Miller said.
If students are interested in MASH camp but missed this summer’s deadline, additional sessions will be offered during February break at Carthage Area Hospital, Lewis County General Hospital, River Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center.
For more information, visit the FDRHPO website at www.fdrhpo.org.
