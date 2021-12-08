WATERTOWN — Masks will again be required to be worn in public spaces in Jefferson County as officials Wednesday declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Legislature Chairman Scott A. Gray made the announcement as county and healthcare officials held a press conference in the Board of Legislators’ chamber on Arsenal Street. Mr. Gray said social distancing requirements will also be included as part of the restoration of a state of emergency in the county.
The county currently has one of the highest positivity rates for COVID-19 infections in the state.
More details regarding the state of emergency declaration will be forthcoming.
