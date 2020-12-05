CANTON — After months of planning and the combined efforts of scores of youngsters and adults, the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau distributed masks to every student in the county last week as part of the “it’s your task to wear a mask campaign.”
County staff, elected officials and some young leaders from around the county carried out the last leg of the project this week, delivering around 16,000 custom facemasks bearing the winning design — a sunset landscape by Colton-Pierrepont eighth-grader Logan LaShomb — to almost every student in the county.
“It’s been a busy week, it’s been really well received. We’ve been getting some nice pictures of administrators receiving the masks.”
The project began earlier this summer after the youth advisory board, made up of students from around the county, started crafting ideas aimed at providing students access to PPE.
“One of the earliest things we did was we discussed what issues were facing the community, more specifically the youth in the community,” Gouverneur High School Junior Cole E. Seibels told the Times in September. “And so, we determined that issues that we should focus on to help the community were lack of food during the time of the pandemic, the racial issues with the Black Lives Matter movements going on, and one of the most important ones that we decided we should focus on is wearing masks in the area. After we compiled all the ideas, we ended up voting on which one we were going to do and the one that got the most votes was the mask campaign.”
Instead of just providing plain face coverings, the group decided to turn the project into a contest where students would submit designs and one would be picked to be printed on all the masks. The response was overwhelming, with 190 designs submitted.
The contest generated so much public interest that Ms. Backus said the bureau decided to take it a step further.
Items including tote bags, T-shirts, and of course masks, bearing the top three designs are available for purchase through Potsdam’s University Tees through Dec. 11. All proceeds from sales will go toward the North Country Art Teachers Association.
