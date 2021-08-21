MASSENA — The masks are back for everyone entering town and village of Massena municipal buildings, as well as jointly operated facilities, vaccinated or not.
Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld and Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. made the announcement in a news release issued Friday morning.
They cited the recent significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the county, as well as the county’s designation as a high transmission area for COVID-19 and the confirmed presence of the delta variant in the state.
“Based on the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Town and Village of Massena will once again be requiring masks for all those entering any municipal building operated by either entity, as well as jointly operated facilities, regardless of vaccination status,” they said.
Mr. Ahlfeld and Mr. Carbone said town and village employees must also follow a directive and guidelines for safe work habits.
“The Town and Village of Massena appreciates your cooperation in these efforts. It is our goal to keep citizens, visitors, and our employees safe while performing a public service,” they said.
Mr. Ahlfeld and Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy had announced in May that anyone who was fully vaccinated would not be required to wear a face mask or socially distance while on Massena municipal properties. Anyone who had not been fully vaccinated had been asked to continue the proper mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had announced that the state would adopt the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes and health care settings continued to follow the state’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
