Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.