MASSENA — Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ in Massena has started a new initiative for people living with mental health challenges.
“We have created time, space and structure for a spiritual support group that is open to the community,” said the Rev. Judith A. VanKennen, pastor of Emmanuel Congregational Church.
The group meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month in the upstairs Unity Room at the church, 39 W. Orvis St.
“This is not a group therapy setting,” the Rev. VanKennen said. “It is simply a place to share information, ideas and feelings with each other, as well as offering support, respect and acceptance of each person.”
She said the initiative began with the formation of a team at the church.
“We formed a team at church to explore a ministry to folks who are either suffering from or are impacted by family members or significant people in their lives suffering from mental illness challenges. In the United Church of Christ, we have a designation called WISE Churches, which stands for Welcoming, Inclusive, Supportive and Engaging. It’s for churches who want to be really reaching out and letting people know we care, because it can be a time of great isolation for people. They feel very alone,” she said.
As a result, she said they have “adopted a covenant that says we invite everyone to be present, to be a valid member of the church, and to be included in all aspects of the church and in people.”
The support group will give people an opportunity to freely discuss the challenges they’re facing with mental illness “knowing that people care and you’ll be treated with respect,” she said.
“We adopted a stigma-free policy, recognizing that there’s a lot of stigma that still surrounds mental illness, and it shouldn’t be that way,” she said. “If you develop cancer, you’re going to seek treatment. Why is it that people that need to be hospitalized to get medicine tweaked, shall we say, that they feel like they can’t really share that with anybody or ask for payers? It shouldn’t be that way. It’s an illness, just like cancer is,” the Rev. VanKennen said.
She said a shortage of mental health providers in the north country makes the issue worse.
“You not only have that sense of isolation and despair, but when you do reach out, you can’t get an appointment to get in,” she said.
The support group can’t replace the medical treatment, but it can give people a forum to openly discuss the issues they face.
“We just provide a safe space to journey together and where there’s no stigma attached,” she said. “Just drop in. If you need somebody to talk to and need to be with people who might understand what you’re going through, join us. It functions like any other support group. We’ve adopted some of the principles from Emotions Anonymous. I think that by providing a structured format, people know what to expect when they come.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.