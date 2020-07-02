MASSENA — As the COVID-19 crisis began to grow, an Emergency Operations Center was established in the Massena Town Hall conference room at 11 a.m. March 23 “to facilitate and coordinate the community’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.”
Now, just over three months later, the center has officially closed, but the management team will continue to monitor the crisis daily. While the north country is now in Phase IV of the state’s reopening plan, the impact of the pandemic is still being assessed around New York.
Police Chief Adam J. Love served as the Emergency Operations Center manager, working with a management team that included representatives from the town and village, Massena Rescue Squad, Massena Volunteer Fire Department, Massena Recreation Department, Department of Public Works and Police Activities League of Massena.
The group worked with federal, state and regional authorities to ensure an effective and coordinated response to the crisis.
The Emergency Operations Center may have closed shop, but Mayor Timmy J. Currier said the mechanisms will still be in place if it must open again.
“The closing of the EOC will not impact our efforts to monitor and manage the COVID-19 crisis daily. Our management team continues to communicate and respond to our citizens’ needs,” Mr. Currier said in a statement.
During a recent Massena Village Board meeting, he announced that three community members — Scott Wilson, Martha Slack and Gregory Paquin — had agreed to serve on a committee that would review material and provide input on how well the Emergency Operations Center had functioned during the COVID-19 crisis.
The goal of the report was to ensure that actions and directives given by the Emergency Operations Center were in compliance with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive orders, as well as the recommendations and guidelines set by various institutions.
In the report, which is now complete, they also reviewed the EOC’s communication with partnering agencies to ensure that members of the community were informed, educated and receiving the assistance they required.
Mr. Wilson served as chair of the EOC Review Committee.
“We appreciated the opportunity to review the good work of the EOC. Our committee did a thorough review of all meeting minutes. This provided us key insights into what was happening as it unfolded. The EOC did a good job ensuring that our community remained safe during a very unprecedented time while not having experienced anything of this magnitude in the past,” he said in a statement.
“It is obvious that we have some outstanding leadership in this community who care deeply about our citizens. The EOC did an outstanding job communicating amongst the group, and that was the core of its success,” Mr. Paquin said in a statement.
Mr. Currier said he appreciated the committee review of the EOC’s work and response of the EOC team.
“We have a strong team in place in Massena and it was evident as the members of our EOC worked tirelessly to help our citizens. The independent review of the EOC’s work is vital to validate the work we did and to ensure we improve in areas where we fell short,” he said.
