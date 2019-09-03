GOUVERNEUR — A campaign is underway to “Save Our Hospital” by voting yes on Nov. 5 to a proposition that would allow the town of Massena to “transfer the real estate used in the operations of Massena Memorial Hospital to St. Lawrence Health System or an entity controlled thereby.”
During Monday’s Labor Day Solidarity Parade, the hospital’s Civil Service Employees Association had a message to share — “Save Our Hospital! Vote Yes on November 5th Massena Memorial Hospital Referendum.”
“This affiliation is the only one that can save Massena Memorial Hospital, jobs and healthcare in our community. As part of St. Lawrence Health System, Massena Hospital can continue to provide the community with access to high-quality health care for years to come,” according to a flyer that was distributed during the parade.
If the proposition fails, there will be no affiliation with St. Lawrence Health System and no $20 million grant from the Department of Health , which was contingent on linking up with St. Lawrence Health System. That could mean closing the the hospital, and town of Massena residents would be responsible for paying off the hospital’s debt.
“Without St. Lawrence, Massena doesn’t get the grant. Without the grant, the hospital will close. It’s really as simple as that,” Massena Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer David J. Bender said during a recent presentation to the Monday Luncheon Club in Massena.
He had noted that the situation is reminiscent of a similar situation at Gouverneur Hospital, but on a larger scale, and St. Lawrence Health System had stepped in both times to offer assistance.
In December 2013, Gouverneur Hospital, then a newly created nonprofit organization, was authorized to purchase the assets of E.J. Noble Hospital and its affiliate, Kinney Nursing Home. Gouverneur Hospital operates under St. Lawrence Health System.
The reorganization of E.J. Noble was seen as a way to rescue what was a financially unstable institution with quality-of-care issues and turn it into a sustainable way of providing health care to the community. The deal required a complicated financing plan — including help from the state Department of Health and creditors — to dispose of E.J. Noble’s massive debt and operating losses.
Gouverneur Mayor Ronald P. McDougall said he can vividly remember the situation at Gouverneur Hospital, which took place after he had been in office for about six weeks.
“I remember it like it was yesterday — Friday, Sept. 28, around 6 p.m. when the New York state Department of Health was compelled to shut the hospital down. Some changes had to be made,” he said.
Without the hospital, the nearest medical facility for Gouverneur residents would have been in Ogdensburg, Carthage or Watertown, Mr. McDougall said.
“That certainly had our Assembly people, our senator and everybody in the community upset,” he said.
Mr. McDougall said he went to Albany on Oct. 1 to talk with officials and “started to get things turned around Monday evening.”
“It was going to take a while” to reopen, he said.
In the meantime, Mr. McDougall said, he was the chair of the board of trustees at the Methodist Church in Gouverneur, and they held fundraisers for members of the Service Employees International Union who were employed at the hospital.
“Let’s not forget, a lot of those people got laid off,” he said.
A turnaround plan was developed following a meeting that was attended by representatives from the village and town, state Assembly, state Senate, Department of Health, Service Employees International Union and New York State Nurses Association.
A few days later, Mr. McDougall said, he and Sen. Patty Ritchie were at the hospital around 7 a.m. when the first patients started returning.
“I remember Patty and I sitting there. One of the first ones was a corrections van from the Gouverneur Correctional Facility bringing in some inmates. Not everybody came back right away, but people were coming in,” he said.
He said they made a decision to affiliate with St. Lawrence Health System for “combined services,” and that partnership has been going strong since.
“A decision was made to go with St. Lawrence Health System for a lot of reasons. The hospital changed, but it survived. There’s a partnership. In my opinion, you have to form positive partnerships,” Mr. McDougall said.
