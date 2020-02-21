MASSENA — The Massena Electric Department continues to add to its safety record.
“As of January 31st, 2020, our safety record remains intact. We have no new safety issues to talk about,” Deputy Superintendent Matthew Gray said during the latest Massena Electric Utility Board meeting. “With that being said, we’ve been 443 days without a work-related injury lost time accident.”
The last incident was on Nov. 14, 2018, when a lineman twisted his ankle as he stepped off the truck while working on Hopson Road. After going to the emergency room, he was given three days off by the doctor to rest and elevate the foot. The injury was classified as an ankle sprain.
That injury cancelled out the previous safety record of 1,181 days since the last lost time injury.
Mr. Gray said they have also gone 619 days with a reportable injury. The last reportable injury was on May 2, 2018. While preparing an animal guard for installation on a lightning arrestor, the employee’s knife slipped and he cut his hand through his glove. The employee went to the hospital for evaluation and did not receive any stitches. There was no lost time associated with the injury because the employee was able to return to work later in the day.
Mr. Gray also reported on the number of outages and trouble calls during January — two calls impacting no customers, five calls impacting one customer, six calls impacting more than one customer, five calls that contributed to the monthly Customer Impact Minutes, and one momentary outage.
The momentary outage on Jan. 30 impacted 451 customers.
“The one momentary outage was actually a squirrel contact behind the sewage treatment plant on East Orvis Street,” he said.
Crews have since installed animal guards to help prevent contacts in the future.
The longest outage was 1 hour, 16 minutes on Jan. 18, impacting 190 customers in the Homecroft area around Spruce Street and Liberty Avenue. Mr. Gray said that when crews arrived, they found a blown fuse on the corner of Spruce and Liberty. They determined that the outage was caused by an overload condition and increased the fuse size.
“It was a really cold night, a below zero night. The wind was blowing. No new services were added, so all we can attribute it to is everybody was really cranking up the electric heat the night. Since then, we’ve done a little more digging and found the fuse does need to be a little larger, so we’ve taken that step,” Mr. Gray said.
The Massena Electric Department also responded to three requests from the Massena Volunteer Fire Department to disconnect service because of a structure fire on Jan. 7 on Leslie Road and two flooded basements, both on Jan. 11 on Water Street and Pleasant Street.
“We were pretty busy with the fire department in January,” Mr. Gray said.
He said it was surprising that they responded to few calls during the month “because we did have a couple of different icing events and wind events throughout the month.”
