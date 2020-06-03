MASSENA — While existing patients at the Massena Free Clinic can’t come physically to the clinic because of COVID-19 restrictions, it’s still open for telemed visits.
Family nurse practitioners Roxanne Roberts said they are open for existing patients on Thursdays, as usual.
“We are doing telemed visits which can be done by phone or video conference if the patient wants and has a cell phone with a camera,” she said.
Ms. Roberts said patients need to call the clinic for an appointment. Staff will be available to answer the phone after 10 a.m.
“There will be a practitioner and a registered nurse there at 1:30 to start telemed visits,” she said.
She said it was important for patients to continue taking their regular medication during the pandemic.
“Now is not the time to run out of prescriptions. Many diseases such as diabetes lower your natural immunity,” which can make the patient more vulnerable to COVID-19, Ms. Roberts said.
The Massena Free Clinic is located in a space provided by St. John’s Episcopal Church. It was established by volunteers in November 1999 as a result of the humanitarian vision of the late Dr. Sateesh Goswami, who led the clinic until his passing in 2006. It continues to be staffed by volunteers.
The clinic’s mission is to provide free primary medical care to adults over age 19 who have no medical coverage of any kind.
The clinic operates solely on donations from the community. There is never a charge to a patient.
In addition to the donation of space and utilities by St. John’s, Massena Hospital has provided diagnostic testing at no charge, and the Greater Massena Ministerial Association has supported the clinic since its inception. The Alcoa Foundation also has awarded grants to help the clinic buy equipment and make improvements.
To make an appointment, call 315-769-8017.
