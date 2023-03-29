Celebrating 70 years of the Massena Hospital Auxiliary

Massena Hospital Auxiliary members, front row from left, Shirley Grow, Kay Romeo and Lois Nicandri; back row: Maria Macaulay and Becky Shaw. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Hospital Auxiliary will be celebrating a milestone in April.

The auxiliary will be holding a reception with refreshments at 2 p.m. April 19 at the Massena Museum to mark the 70th anniversary of the auxiliary’s charter. A presentation by town historian Josh Davis will begin at 2:30 p.m.

