MASSENA — The Massena Hospital Auxiliary will be celebrating a milestone in April.
The auxiliary will be holding a reception with refreshments at 2 p.m. April 19 at the Massena Museum to mark the 70th anniversary of the auxiliary’s charter. A presentation by town historian Josh Davis will begin at 2:30 p.m.
It all began in early April 1952 when the Massena Hospital Auxiliary was formed. It was officially organized in 1953 with approval from the hospital’s administrator and board of management, and incorporated by the state in April 1953.
Officers were elected in April 1952 as the group was taking form and actively seeking members.
Special focus was given to the maternity and children’s wards when the auxiliary distributed its donations. Spending in 1954 totaled nearly $1,500, with the main items including an obstetrical table and two sewing machines, among other donations. Sewing was also a major contribution. Diapers, towels and sheets were sewn by volunteers.
Current members say fundraising is still the name of the game for the auxiliary, but it’s also about keeping the community informed about what’s happening at their hospital.
“The auxiliary represents kind of the link or liaison between the hospital and the community. It’s a way of getting to the community what goes on in the hospital. They did that in the past by having three luncheons a year and we would bring in people from the hospital to speak to the community,” Lois Nicandri said. “This is before the internet when you could get messages out very quickly now. Back in the ’50s to the ’80s, many days before the internet, that was one service, being a liaison about what’s going on. It was very important.”
She said that once the hospital hired a public relations person, that lessened the responsibility for hosting the meetings.
When it comes to fundraising, the auxiliary has been successful over the years, evidenced through annual reports, according to Becky Shaw.
“The annual report gives a report of what the activities have been, and usually there’s equipment that’s bought just about every year. Then, there’s other monies that have been spent for different things,” she said.
Ms. Shaw reviewed annual reports for 10 years.
“In that I came up with $355,000. That’s just in 10 years,” she said.
“We’ve definitely hit $1 million over 70 years,” Kay Romeo said.
Massena Hospital also has the benefit of the Massena Hospital Foundation, which has worked closely with the auxiliary over the years to raise money, and the auxiliary made a major financial commitment to the foundation in 2004 when Ms. Shaw was president.
“We made the decision to take on the responsibility of a $100,000 donation to the foundation. We gave $10,000 a year for 10 years. That was for when this new addition was put on,” she said.
She said that money was raised “through a lot of cookies.”
“We have other things, but for a long time the bake sales and the gift shop” were the major fundraisers, Ms. Shaw said.
Unfortunately, President Maria Macaulay said, the gift shop’s doors are now closed.
“It wasn’t because we weren’t allowed to have a gift shop. It was because we couldn’t get people to run it. The two ladies who did a great job decided to retire. It’s hard to get someone else,” she said.
In addition to equipment purchases for the hospital, the auxiliary has also offered two $1,000 scholarships to Massena Central School students who are pursuing a medical career, she said.
Shirley Grow has been a member of the auxiliary for 53 years. She said it was just an interest in helping out that started her career.
“My children were almost out of school by then, and I had friends who belonged to the auxiliary,” she said.
Ms. Grow said it was a very active group for many years.
“I started with a gift cart that we took around to the patient’s rooms. The patients were not terribly old or sick like they are today. It was a whole different thing. There were three different floors of patients. On this gift cart we had items that somebody might need if they came into the hospital in a hurry, like toothbrushes and toothpaste, Kleenex and slippers. Then, we had a lot of magazines and the daily papers,” she said.
Throw in some candy and the fundraising went well.
“This was a money maker,” she said.
Ms. Nicandri said they also managed the televisions in the patient rooms.
“That was a big money maker. We would rent the TVs to all of the patients. That was a way of contact with patients, to go from room to room and collect the money,” she said.
“I chose the gift cart because I wanted patient contact,” Ms. Grow said.
However, she added, that stopped doing well financially, and the gift cart was stopped.
“It got to be there were so many outpatients and patients who were more elderly or very sick. They weren’t interested in reading or eating. So, it just dropped right off and they did away with that. Then I went to the juice cart because I still liked patient contact,” she said. “When we think about all three of those, the gift cart, the TV, to say nothing of the gift shop, that involved a lot of sales every day doing that.”
Ms. Macaulay said auxiliary members also staffed the front desk.
“You would greet people who come to the desk to ask questions,” she said.
But, then came the COVID-19 pandemic, and the beverage cart, gift shop and greeters were finished.
“Nothing started up again,” Ms. Grow said.
“It made a lot of people very concerned to come and work in the gift shop. Is COVID still around? Is this a safe place to be? A majority of our membership is not 30 years old,” Ms. Shaw said.
The auxiliary has 99 current members, with about 10 active members.
“Many of them are from 70 to 90. There’s not too many under 70,” Ms. Romeo said.
But, the few have kept the organization active. In addition to fundraising, Ms. Macaulay said they hand out pillows and gifts to patients, which were appreciated.
“The staff appreciates everything we’ve done for them in the past. We’ve had bake sales for them that they would purchase,” she said.
Ms. Shaw said there have also been recognition dinners.
“We paid for the dinners for those that were being recognized and hospital employees who have worked here for the increments that they were being recognized for,” she said.
The auxiliary also recognized the first baby of the year, Ms. Romeo said, and there’s a yearly “Toasty Warm Drive.”
“We have a couple of containers out here. The public and the staff donate winter items to keep kids from pre-K through grade eight warm. We also collect money. Just this year we donated $300 and over 100 items,” Ms. Macaulay said.
Meanwhile, fundraising continues so the auxiliary can contribute toward equipment purchases for needed items at the hospital.
“We purchase equipment to this day. Last year we purchased a piece of equipment that was over $10,000. That’s our goal every year,” Ms. Macaulay said. “The last few years the fundraising has gone down. So, we haven’t been able to purchase or donate as much money. But, like I said, over $10,000 last year for equipment.”
“Some years we’ve given $30, $40, $50,000,” Ms. Romeo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.