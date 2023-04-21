Massena Hospital nurses picket for new contract

Members of the New York State Nurses Association hold an informational picket in front of Massena Hospital on Thursday to call for a fair contract and better staffing. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Picket signs greeted visitors to Massena Hospital on Thursday afternoon as members of the New York State Nurses Association from St. Lawrence Health, along with community and labor allies, shared their demands for a fair contract and more staffing.

However, St. Lawrence Health officials say they remain committed to “bargaining in good faith to reach a new collective bargaining agreement that ensures its patients receive the best possible care and that nurses are treated fairly and can do their best work.”

Massena Hospital nurses picket for new contract

Members of organized labor, including New York State United Teachers, joined with members of the New York State Nurses Association for an informational picket in front of Massena Hospital on Thursday. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times
Massena Hospital nurses picket for new contract

Chants were heard Thursday afternoon at Massena Hospital as members of the New York State Nurses Association held an informational picket to call attention to their need for new contract and safe staffing levels. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.