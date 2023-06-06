Juvenile officer has marijuana warning

Today’s marijuana might be more than just marijuana, and that could be deadly, according to the village of Massena Juvenile Officer Michael Flynn from the Massena Police Department. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Today’s marijuana might be more than just marijuana, and that could be deadly, according to the village of Massena’s juvenile officer.

Michael Flynn from the Massena Police Department put out the warning during a panel discussion in Massena hosted by the Northern Area Health Education Center and Massena Drug Free Community Coalition.

