MASSENA — Today’s marijuana might be more than just marijuana, and that could be deadly, according to the village of Massena’s juvenile officer.
Michael Flynn from the Massena Police Department put out the warning during a panel discussion in Massena hosted by the Northern Area Health Education Center and Massena Drug Free Community Coalition.
Juvenile Officer Flynn was one of four panelists, along with Kate Englert, a substance abuse disorder counselor at St. Lawrence Health, physician assistant Allison Smith, and Brittany, a recovering drug user.
He said marijuana possession by younger kids was becoming a big issue.
“We’re seeing this marijuana thing starting. I’ve had third-graders, fourth-graders bringing marijuana to school. I’ve had sixth-graders trying marijuana on the school bus. I’ve had seventh- and eighth-graders overdosing in the schools. We’ve had high school kids overdosing in school. That’s all over the last few months that we’ve had all that stuff going on,” he said.
Juvenile Officer Flynn said that, in another instance, a fifth-grader brought a $1 bill to school to buy an ice cream, and the bill field-tested positive for cocaine.
“We’re lucky it wasn’t fentanyl because at that time the teachers and principals weren’t sure what to do with it, so they just kind of brushed it off,” he said.
However, he said, fentanyl is becoming more prevalent, and can be found mixed in with some marijuana and other drugs. That prompted the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, St. Lawrence County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Addiction Services to send out a joint message on May 25 about overdose activity in the county.
They said the county had experienced eight known overdoses, one of them fatal, from drug use within a 24-hour period. The drugs involved were cocaine laced with fentanyl, marijuana laced with fentanyl and unknown.
“Individuals using drugs, including but not limited to marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin must understand that no drug is safe and any drug could contain lethal amounts of fentanyl and xylazine,” they warned.
Xylazine is a drug used for sedation, anesthesia, muscle relaxation and analgesia in animals such as horses, cattle, and other non-human mammals.
Juvenile Officer Flynn reiterated that warning during the forum.
“Everything now is laced with fentanyl. Everything we’re seeing from marijuana right up through cocaine, everything is laced. So, the days when people used to go and get marijuana and it was just marijuana, those days are done,” he said.
He said there was a business on Akwesasne that was selling dab pens, “and one of the guys that worked there was lacing some of the dabs with fentanyl. So just be careful.”
Juvenile Officer Flynn said he wasn’t aware of any marijuana dispensary in the area that was state-sanctioned.
“So, you don’t have any idea where this stuff is coming from. Just be aware of that,” he said.
There are, however, tribally-licensed dispensaries on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation.
He recalled a visit to Nashville with a friend last year.
“Apparently down there they’re allowed to sell it. There’s a guy who walks around with a briefcase hanging from his neck and he has all the good stuff on display and she was buying it. She’s an avid marijuana user, and she was buying some marijuana and I went out I confronted her and confronted him. I told her, don’t be buying this. It turned into a very big debate, I would say argument, that I was wrong, that it wasn’t true, that fentanyl is not in marijuana. There’s no reason for people to do this, and I was basically out of my mind. So, lo and behold, a month later we’re dealing with marijuana-based fentanyl,” he said.
Juvenile Officer Flynn said he believes that an overdose at the junior high school was because of marijuana that was laced with fentanyl.
“So, this is a very real thing. I don’t want to scare anybody into this, but just be very, very aware of where you’re getting your stuff. If you’re not growing marijuana yourself and you have no idea where it’s coming from, just be very, very careful,” he said.
Ms. Smith, the physician assistant, said adults should start having conversations with children about drugs and alcohol around age seven.
“Especially now. I can’t go outside and walk and not smell marijuana. They know what it is,” she said. “You have to have those conversations. You need to be able to have that dialogue with them. Unfortunately, that is just the reality of life.”
