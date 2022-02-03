MASSENA — Richard Daniell returned home last week from a three-month hospitalization after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, and he never expected the welcome that he received.
Mr. Daniell, 50, is a bus mechanic with the Massena Central School District Transportation Department, but he hasn’t been able to work since Oct. 15. As he watched from his front door, familiar faces greeted him as a parade of school buses passed his house in the Homecroft area of Massena, horns beeping, to welcome him home.
“He was supposed to be home on Wednesday, the 26th, but they released him two days early just because he was doing a little better and didn’t need the extra two days,” said Morgan Plantz, Mr. Daniell’s fiancee.
Little did Mr. Daniell know, a fellow bus mechanic, Jacob Roome, was setting up a parade of buses to welcome him home.
“Jacob, the other bus mechanic, put it together for him, a welcoming home parade of all the bus drivers, and a lot of the groundskeepers that drive the red trucks drove through, too. There was like 30 of them. It was absolutely crazy, all of them beeping their horns and lined up into the loop around Homecroft for him. It was pretty amazing to see,” said Ms. Plantz, the owner of Blackhearts Bay of Ink Tattoo Studio in downtown Massena.
She said they kept Mr. Daniell’s co-workers apprised of his condition, and that, in a way, set the bus parade into motion. Ms. Plantz said they learned that patients with long-term COVID like Mr. Daniell start to mentally suffer.
“You’re sitting in a room all day long, you possibly couldn’t have any visitors, and that’s a hard thing to go through,” she said. “Your body just won’t do what it’s supposed to, so he really started to get down on himself and it became just as much of mental issue as it did physical.”
That’s where Mr. Roome entered the picture, putting together the fleet of welcome home buses.
“When I told Jake that he was coming home, he said that they would love to put together some kind of welcoming home parade, and he said that I can invite family and friends or anybody else to join if they wanted to. They could ride on the buses with them,” Ms. Plantz said.
Mr. Daniell wasn’t aware of what was happening when he was told that somebody was stopping by his home and he was brought to the door.
“He can get up and walk around a little bit. I was just going to have him standing inside the sliding glass door. When the buses came around the corner, he stepped right out onto the porch and watched them all wave and some of them rolled their windows down and said ‘welcome home,’” she said. “He was just in awe. There was so many of them. It was just wonderful. I thought maybe five or six buses of people, but it was all of the bus drivers except six of them who joined.”
That he was at home to watch the parade was a miracle after being diagnosed with COVID twice, Ms. Plantz said.
“They said he actually contracted COVID twice, so he survived the delta, barely. It did kill him. He was dead for six minutes. It shut down his whole system. He went septic, his kidneys stopped working and he had two collapsed lungs, which caused a heart attack. We saw his doctor for the first time yesterday and the doctor just doesn’t know how he’s here,” she said.
It all started on Oct. 16.
“We all tested positive on Oct. 16 and he was taken by ambulance on the 26th. I found him blue and unresponsive. His O2 (blood oxygen) was under 50 (percent),” Ms. Plantz said.
She and her two children quarantined in her home, and Mr. Daniell and his two children quarantined in his home. They communicated through texts and calls.
“But the last two days of quarantine, he got real quiet. He said he was really tired and had been sleeping a lot. The night before we were all off quarantine, I didn’t really hear from him. I figured he had just fallen asleep. The next morning, the school called me. They hadn’t heard from him and his daughter wasn’t in school,” Ms. Plantz said. “So I went to his house and that’s when I found him. He was almost not there any more. They said if I hadn’t found him that day, he would have passed away form lack of oxygen. He just would have fallen asleep.”
He was initially taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he stayed from Oct. 26 to Nov. 20.
“They vented him on the 17th of November and within 24 hours of venting, his entire system shut down. His kidneys stopped working, his liver failed. He was looking at a heart attack and his whole body went into septic shock within 24 hours of being vented,” she said. “They had me go up, they had his children go up to say goodbye to him. We talked about end-of-life stuff, me pulling the plug and everything, and I didn’t give up.”
Ms. Plantz asked for him to be transferred to another hospital and he was airlifted to Rochester General Hospital.
“So, I was traveling back and forth to Rochester General twice a week. It was brutal, and from Nov. 20 to Jan. 6 he was in Rochester General,” she said. “Then he was transferred to Unity Hospital for rehab, and then he came home on the 24th.”
Mr. Daniell was in an acute rehab, where they did three hours of rehab every day, and that’s where he contracted COVID again after an outbreak on the floor.
“Because he was still within his 90 days, they refused to quarantine him like they did the rest of the floor. So, everybody was just going in and out of his room and not taking any precautions and he ended up contracting the omicron,” Ms. Plantz said. “They started everything real quick, all the stuff that they do to prevent it or treat it and, knock on wood, it did not do much of anything. He had some fever or some chills. He had a sore throat one day, but he was able to come through the second bout of it.”
Now Mr. Daniell is home, 90 pounds lighter. He can’t return to work, a job he’s had since October 2018, and when he’ll be able to do that is unknown. He has also lost the ability to dive because of the condition of his lungs.
“We’re divers. We use our lungs. He was a rescue diver. He is a dive master. He has certificates for diving and his lungs were in stellar condition, He had high cholesterol. That was it. No other medical history issues at all,” she said.
Ms. Plantz, who hasn’t worked since October while tending to Mr. Daniell, said she is very appreciative of the community support she has received. A GoFundMe account was set up; some of the bus drivers have dropped by with cards and some money; the teachers at their daughter’s school put together a fundraiser; and she had use of an EZ Pass for those drives to and from Rochester.
“The community helped so much. Now that he’s home, it was either re-hire a home health care aide or I stay home with him full time, so I’m still unable to work. He has now lost his insurance and his last paycheck. He’s not getting any income and the job doesn’t offer any kind of disability or anything,” she said. “So, now we’re kind of at this scary crossroads, but the community has been awesome.”
