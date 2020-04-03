MASSENA — When the Massena Village Board met earlier this week via Zoom to adopt Mayor Timmy J. Currier’s 2020-21 budget, the setup was a bit different.
Rather than sitting side-by-side, trustees were spread out to different tables.
“As you can see from your camera, we are practicing social distancing. I never miss an opportunity these days to remind people to please exercise social distance,” Mr. Currier said.
When the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 13 in Massena, he reinforced his message.
“These numbers should cause all of us to “PAUSE” and take the social distancing and personal protection guidelines provided by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) very seriously,” he said in a release.
Mr. Currier thanked those who had been leaving their homes only for essential reasons.
“If you have not, now is the time for you to take this seriously, do your part and help us slow the spread. Every single citizen has a responsibility to this community, and a greater responsibility to your family members and fellow citizens to protect each other,” he said.
He offered several tips in dealing with the coronavirus situation.
“A shopping trip is not a family event; one car, one person. All trips for supplies should be determined and completed in one outing. Don’t use shopping as your therapy,” Mr. Currier said.
He also touched on social gatherings.
“Social gatherings are not permissible and, in fact, are dangerous and irresponsible. All citizens, regardless of the age, are included and not exempt from this,” he said.
He urged anyone who has to leave their house to practice social distancing and use personal protections. He said some alternatives to being housebound were to consider doing yard work, going for walk or opening your window and talking with a neighbor.
“I understand how hard this is on all of us. These are challenging times; however, this is a serious life and death situation and it is vital that over the next 30 days each of us do our part to stop the spread,” Mr. Currier said.
“If you choose to ignore the safety precautions and rules that have been implemented you are not only putting your lives at risk, but many others, as you are witnessing how quickly this disease is and can spread,” he said.
