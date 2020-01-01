MASSENA — When members of the Massena Memorial Hospital Board of Managers were asked to consider appointing the town supervisor and town attorney as authorized agents for the hospital following its transfer to St. Lawrence Health System, one board member wondered what would happen if the sale didn’t take place as scheduled at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
During a special meeting on Monday, Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy and Town Attorney Eric Gustafson were appointed as authorized agents to act on behalf of Massena Memorial Hospital after its official transfer to St. Lawrence Health System.
That’s because, once the transfer was official, the current officers at Massena Memorial Hospital would no longer be employed by the hospital, but rather by St. Lawrence Health System. In their place, Mr. Gustafson and Mr. O’Shaughnessy will be responsible for signing any Massena Memorial Hospital-related paperwork, such as vendor bills, that comes in and need to be signed after the transfer.
Authorized agents can’t be anyone associated with St. Lawrence Health System, and have to be individuals who will be available frequently to sign any documents, Mr. Gustafson said.
“Is there anything to stop O’Shaughnessy from going forward with this resolution? If he decides things aren’t right the way he wants them, what happens?” board member Paul Morrow asked.
Mr. Gustafson said that wouldn’t happen. Once the transaction was completed at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, no further action could be taken.
“That’s all this is doing,” he said. “The document is very clear as to what the expectations are to close this transaction.”
“It has nothing to do with the transfer then?” Mr. Morrow asked.
“No,” Mr. Gustafson said.
According to the resolution read by board chair Loretta Perez, “Steve O’Shaughnessy and Eric Gustafson are designated as authorized representatives of the hospital effective as of the closing time, empowered and directed unilaterally to take any steps as are necessary, appropriate and desirable to effectuate the transfer of the purchased assets to St. Lawrence Health System, including without limitation the authority to execute all necessary and appropriate documents.”
Massena Town Council members took the final steps required for the transfer to take place when they signed documents during a special meeting on Tuesday. Mr. O’Shaughnessy said he appreciated the efforts to make the sale a reality.
“I would like to thank the staff at Massena Memorial Hospital and St. Lawrence Health Systems who have worked tirelessly to reinvigorate our community hospital. I would also like to thank the New York State Department of Health for realizing the potential in our hospital and providing the funding for, among other things, investing in new infrastructure and equipment for Massena hospital,” he said.
