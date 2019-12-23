MASSENA — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has denied Massena Memorial Hospital a change in status that could have resulted in $3.5 million in annual savings.
Hospital officials announced Monday that they had been informed that their application for Critical Access Hospital status was denied.
They said the $3.5 million in annual savings was “an essential component” of the hospital’s turnaround plan.
“We are deeply disappointed by this decision, strongly disagree with it and will appeal through any and all possible avenues. This decision does not change our commitment to this community and, despite the $3.5 million annual financial hit, we will continue to move forward providing the people of Massena with access to quality health care for years to come.
The Board of Managers had unanimously agreed on April 8 to move forward with filing a certificate of need to become a Critical Access Hospital.
Critical access is a designation given to eligible rural hospitals by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It was created in response to a string of rural hospital closures during the 1980s and early 1990s. The designation is designed to reduce the financial vulnerability of rural hospitals and improve access to health care by keeping essential services in rural communities.
Eligible hospitals must have 25 or fewer acute care inpatient beds; be more than 35 miles from another hospital, although exceptions may apply; maintain an annual average length of stay of 96 hours or less for acute care patients; and provide 24/7 emergency care.
