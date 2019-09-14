MASSENA — Massena Memorial Hospital will hold its next blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Education Room on the lower level of the hospital. All donors should be sure to bring a valid form of identification.
“Through MMH’s partnership with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, we are able to provide locally donated blood to patients. And, with CVPH being only 1.5 hours away, they can supply us quickly in the case of an emergency, ” said Tina Hatch, Massena Memorial’s administrative director of laboratory services.
For more information, call the Massena Memorial Hospital Public Relations Office at 315-769-4262.
