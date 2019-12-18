MASSENA — Massena Memorial Hospital officials said they had a net loss of nearly $409,000 in November.
The $408,997 net loss compares to a reported net loss of $214,165 in November 2018. It brings the hospital’s year-to-date net losses to $8.3 million, compared to $5 million for the same time period in 2018.
Chief Financial Officer Patrick Facteau told members of the hospital’s Board of Managers on Monday that the losses were partially because of one-time expenses such as a $100,000 computer software upgrade that had not been budgeted for 2019.
For November, the hospital recorded $4 million in net patient revenue and $744,275 in other revenue, for total operating revenue of $4.8 million. However, its operating expenses were $5.3 million.
Total inpatient discharged for November was 122, compared to 121 in November 2018. That brought the yearly total to 1,406, compared to 1,671 in 2018.
There were 40 observation visits last month, up from 37 in November 2018. Total observations for 2019 were 508, compared to 671 in 2018.
Total outpatient registrations for the month were 10,762, bringing the yearly total to 126,625. There were 11,124 last November, for a 2018 total of 127,344. Last month saw 1,095 Emergency Room visits, 147 Ambulatory Surgical Unit visits, 4,791 visits to hospital-based clinics and 4,729 outpatient visits classified as other.
The financial updates have been part of the Massena Memorial Hospital Board of Managers monthly meetings. However, the hospital recently received a Certificate of need for a new corporation, which will be known as Massena Hospital, to begin operation on Jan. 1. On Jan. 1, the hospital will belong to St. Lawrence Health System, which also governs Canton-Potsdam and Gouverneur hospitals.
That means the hospital will no longer be under the ownership of the town of Massena. Council members unanimously passed a resolution on Aug. 26 to sell surplus Massena Memorial Hospital property to St. Lawrence Health System and set up a mandatory referendum that was part of the Nov. 5 election. Voters approved the sale, 1,963 to 174.
