MASSENA — Although patient volumes at Massena Memorial Hospital improved in June, it wasn’t enough to keep the hospital out of the red.
“Our volumes are a little higher for the first time this year,” Chief Financial Officer Patrick Facteau said during the July 22 Board of Managers meeting.
The hospital budgeted 139 inpatient discharges for June and finished with 140. It budgeted 56 observations for the month, and finished June with 37. The budget called for 11,934 outpatient registrations, and the hospital finished June with 11,169. In June 2018, the hospital had 122 inpatient discharges, 61 observation visits and 11,395 outpatient registrations.
“Inpatient volumes continue to be under budget year to date,” Mr. Facteau said.
The hospital finished the month with a net loss of $976,109, which he said was a “small celebration of the fact last year we lost $1.4 million for the month.”
MMH reported a net loss of $4.5 million from January to June, compared to the $2.3 million it had reported for the same time period in June.
Chief Executive Officer David Bender said MMH is looking at how to better work together with Canton-Potsdam and Gouverneur hospitals to see what opportunities might be available. Massena Memorial Hospital is now being managed by St. Lawrence Health System.
In addition, he said, the hospital is cutting back on expenses, including eliminating a lease for its da Vinci robotic surgery device, and reducing anesthesia costs to put them in line with the number of surgeries that are being performed at the hospital. The hospital had started its robotic-assisted surgery program in 2017.
With the changes being made, Mr. Bender said that is expected to mean an extra $100,000 for the hospital to help lessen its losses, which he called “a million-dollar problem.”
