MASSENA — Recreation facilities may be temporarily closed, but the Massena Recreation Commission has come up with a way to stay active, and also enjoy some arts and music and take in some education in the process.
The new Virtual Recreation Center and Outdoor Excursion website went on line Monday, and provides ideas and activities for recreational enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy from the comfort of their home.
“It was an idea that was brought forth from communicating with other recreation departments. We’ve been doing a lot of idea sharing,” Recreation Director Michael McCabe said.
Located at http://wdt.me/2vCDcu, the website offers virtual experiences and other activities that are broken down into age groups — Preschool (ages 5 and under), youth (kindergarten through grade 6), teens (grades 7 through 12), adults (ages 18 to 64), and seniors (ages 65 and above).
For each group, visitors are able to explore Sports and Fitness, Education, or Arts and Music through the provided links.
For instance, links under the Sports and Fitness category include USA Hockey At Home Workouts and Drills; US Lacrosse Lax at Home; US Soccer Foundation At Home Drills; Sweaty Betty Workouts and Well Being; Kidz Love Soccer Online Drills; Net Generation Tennis Activities and Drills and Skateboard Tricks for Beginners.
The Education section contains links such as 12 Museums with Virtual Tours; Yellowstone National Park Tour; Games to Learn Spanish; National Aquarium Baltimore Virtual Tour; Climate Kids- NASA Games; San Diego Zoo-Livecam of Favorite Animals; Stem Science Experiments; and National Air and Space Museum Virtual Tour.
And if they’re looking for something for Arts and Music, they can check out 25 Art and Craft Ideas for Teens; Doodles with Mo Williams; Movie Character Trivia; Nikon Photography Courses for Beginners; Create Inspirational Stones; Arts Interactive Games; Delish Cooking Classes; Create Your Own Board Game; or Intro to Nature Journalism.
If that’s not enough, there are links for Outdoor Excursions in Massena and nearby communities, including the St. Lawrence County Trails, Massena Country Club and Eisenhower Locks.
“As things open up, we would add those, too. I’ve contacted some of the other area businesses that are recreational in nature and, when they’re open, we’ll add them to the website,” Mr. McCabe said.
He said stay tuned for more.
“We’ll update it. Some of the major stuff would stay. We will either add or remove different activities just to keep it fresh,” he said.
